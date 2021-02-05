InnerHour bags $5.2 million funding in Series A round led by Lightbox

InnerHour is the need of the hour when it comes to mental healthcare facilities. The mental health and wellness platform leverages technology to provide quality therapy and diagnostic services on mental health issues.

Recently, the Mumbai-based start-up has announced to have raised USD 5.3 million in its latest Series A funding round led by Mumbai-based Venture Capital firm, Lightbox.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investors including Singapore-based Micasa investments, Capricorn ventures, angel investor Pankaj Sahni- CEO of Medanta Hospitals, Hitesh Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Info Edge India Private Limited among several others, according to a report by YourStory.

Founded back in 2016 by Amit Malik and Neha Kirpal, InnerHour is ranked among the top two best apps under self-help and self-care globally on the Google Play Store. The start-up aims to treat mental health illness and conditions with its profound clinical expertise and global practices. Other than this, InnerHour claims to have a deep-rooted understanding of one’s lived experiences for those who are suffering from mental health issues. The company says to have onboarded an expert team of over 20 colleagues to bridge the gap of mental health awareness in India, as mentioned in a report by YourStory.

Coming back to the funding, InnerHour mentions utilising this latest infusion of funds to scale its technology that caters to the mental health of over 200 million Indian users who are currently suffering from different conditions.

However, Dr Amit Malik and co-founder Neha Kirpal further plan to extend their services in the category of mental health, self-help and self-care by developing a full-stack service offering that caters to the varied needs of individuals related to mental health awareness and issues across the complete spectrum.

The start-up has till date raised total funding worth USD 5.7 million in over 3 financing rounds.

Furthermore, India’s mental health issues including suicides, depression and addiction rates are increasing day by day and people are not talking about the solution. As mentioned in a survey, about 95% of the times in such cases of mental health awareness and issues, people in India often face the treatment gap in the country because of stereotypical notions.

India is a developing country but it still lacks awareness, quality and affordability of mental health treatments and InnerHour provides its platform for the exact same purpose.

As mentioned in a report by YourStory, This technology platform, InnerHour provides a combination of holistic and out-come driven approach that ensures that its users get the best mental health support and care as they learn how to deal with their issues, says Sandeep Murthy, Partner at Lightbox.