Inspektlabs secured $600,000 in Pre-Series A funding round

Inspection AI technology startup Inspektlabs has now secured $600000 in Pre-Series A funding round led by the Titan Capital, Better Capital.

The startup will now be going to use the new funds for product development, and to increase its breadth of offerings for the automotive and insurance players across the globe.

Commenting on the funding, Devesh Trivedi, Co-founder of Inspektlabs, said, “Inspektlabs products have been designed and built from the ground-up to plug into this evolving paradigm of enterprise solutions. Our products currently reduce the cost of inspection by 98 percent, and reduce the time required for inspections by 95 percent. We are constantly innovating to deliver new value propositions by improving deliverability, and assuring reliability in our product. We will soon diversify to other assets such as cellphones, bikes.”

Vaibhav Domkundwar, Lead Investor, said, “At a time where the world is prodding for a contactless environment, there is an increased demand and market for automation technologies. Almost every industry today is looking to ensure safety, adeptness, and productivity. Inspektlabs technology not only increases efficiency but is quite easy to deploy, as well. This particular technology trend, I believe, will transform our society.”