Big Bang Boom Studios secured $1M via Mumbai Angels Network

Big Bang Boom Studios, a Chennai based defense technology startup, has now secured $1 million via Mumbai Angels Network in their overall $1.5 million Series A funding round.

Praveen Dwarkanath, Co-founder and CEO of Big Bang Boom Studios, said,

“We are thrilled to partner with MA Network, who have not only supported us in raising funds but also connected us to their vast network of investors for business synergies. We will now have an addition of highly intellectual and well-placed people across the country.”

The company had earlier secured investment to the tune of INR 5 crore from an individual investor.

Mahesh Agarwal, MA Investor, added,

“BBBS has a lot of potentials to grow with FDI Investment policy and now Indian government tenders up to Rs 200 crore to Indian companies-only policy will boost innovations. Big Bang Boom Studios has proven records of winning iDEX challenges.”