Instacart founder Apoorva Mehta sued for stealing trade secrets 

Apoorva Mehta, a co-founder of Instacart Inc., was charged with utilizing stolen corporate secrets to build a healthcare venture that was a replica of an established company.

Mehta, his business partner Tejasvi Singh, and their firm Cloud Health Systems were all identified suspects in a lawsuit brought by Hello Logistics Inc., doing business as NextMed, for allegedly misusing trade secrets, breaching copyright, and other violations. Both companies offer websites that advertise weight loss.

“Wanting in on NextMed’s success, and in search of venture capital funding for a new project,” Mehta teamed up with Singh, “to do what Mehta later said he considered ‘unethical but not illegal’ create a copycat company,” Next Med said in the complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

According to the complaint, Singh, a co-founder of NextMed, collected a portion of the company’s most closely held trade secrets under the pretense that investors were performing thorough research.

The complaint claimed that Mehta and Singh utilized the data to create a Sunrise-impersonating firm with a fake website. Moreover, they trained vendors and put NextMed’s highly secretive user acquisition and other tactics into effect, “in mere weeks,” according to the claims of NextMed’s complaint.

A few weeks after its appearance, Mehta’s new venture has already received $30 million from two venture capital firms, according to NextMed.

The Sunrise website should be shut down, and NextMed is also seeking unspecified monetary compensation.

An American business called Instacart offers grocery delivery and pickup facilities in both the United States and Canada. Both a website and a mobile app are utilized by the company to deliver its services. Customers may use the service to order groceries from participating stores, and a personal shopper will perform the shopping for customers.

It was founded by Apoorva Mehta, Max Mullen, and Brandon Leonardo in June 2012. The company has a workforce of about 3000 as of 2022. As of 2021, the firm revenue was around 180 crores USD.

For $65 million, the firm purchased Toronto-based Unata, a white-label platform for retailers, in January 2018.

Instacart withheld client tips offered to shoppers in February 2018 and cited a software problem as the cause. Customers were frequently charged service fees even though they were meant to be waived.

Later in 2018, Coatue Management, alongside Glade Brook Capital Partners and previous investors, led a fundraising round that resulted in the company raising $200 million at a $4.2 billion value. Instacart raised an extra $600 million in a funding round led by investment bank D1 Capital Partners in October 2018 at a valuation of $7.6 billion.

With retailers including Walmart Canada shops, Staples Canada, M&M Food Market, Kroger, Aldi, Sam’s Club, Publix, and Costco, Instacart announced nationwide expansions in the fall of 2018.

The countrywide launch of Instacart Pickup, a grocery click-and-collect benefit that encourages customers to collect their pre-packaged purchases at the grocery store, was announced by Instacart in November 2018.