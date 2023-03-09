Instagram back up after global outage, Meta confirms

Most users of Meta Platform’s (META.O) Instagram are back in service following a global downtime, the photo-sharing website announced on Thursday. It also stated that a several-hour-long technical issue has been fixed.

“Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible,” Instagram said in a tweet.

At the height of the disruption, Downdetector, a firm that analyzes downtime, recorded more than 53,000 cases of users not being able to access Instagram. The site collects status updates from several sources, including user-submitted platform issues.

Downdetector said that the number of complaints of disruptions in the United States had decreased to below 1,000 while Instagram was going back online.

Less than 100 troubles were reported in the UK, India, Japan, and Australia, according to the outage-tracking website.

Last month, Meta released its own AI to promote research into what it called an “important, fast-changing topic,” its generative AI model named “LLaMA” in response to OpenAI’s viral success using ChatGPT.

Based on the most recent Meta blog post on Friday, the social media corporation stated that additional studies can help in addressing concerns like “bias, toxicity, and the possibility for propagating misinformation” that generative AI technologies can provide.

Meta said on Friday that “there is still more research that needs to be done to address the risks of bias, toxic comments, and hallucinations in large language models.”

According to the firm’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the AI model, which is called “Large Language Model Meta AI,” is targeted at researchers.

“LLMs have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures,” he wrote in the post, using the abbreviation “LLMs” to refer to large language models.

“Meta is committed to this open model of research and we’ll make our new model available to the AI research community,” he wrote.

About Downdetector:

Users can access real-time data regarding the state of numerous websites and services via the internet site known as Downdetector.

The site’s analysis is based on user outage complaints that are gathered from a variety of places, notably Twitter and the comments section of each site’s page on Downdetector.

The areas of the outage complaints are also displayed on a map, and above the map is a list of towns with the matching amount of complaints. There are 45 nations where Downdetector is accessible, and there is a unique website for each one.