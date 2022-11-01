Instagram down? Several users complain about the outage, reason unknown

Meta servers were suddenly down on 31st October. Many users reported that Instagram was down for over 24 hours. After the outage, users flooded Twitter complaining about Instagram’s weird behavior.

Most of the user’s accounts get suspended without any reason and couldn’t access their Instagram. The alert showed, “We suspended your account on 31 October 2022”. Many of them even lost their followers count. It is not known how big the outage was and the main reason behind the outage is still not clear.

Though Instagram was showing that accounts were banned, it is likely to be temporary. Instagram has revealed that there was a problem on their end. The outage was detected by the Down Detector site around 1:30 pm GMT.

The topic of Instagram being down was trending on Twitter. Many tweets were written by the users to express their concern as well as their frustration over the matter. Some of the few tweets were:

“Mark Zuckerberg what hell is this my account is suspended,”

“Earlier it was crashing every 10-20 seconds and now they have suspended my account for no reason,”

“I cannot even log in to my account.”

“What’s going on with Instagram? Did they get hacked or something?

“Mine says my account is suspended. I guess my pic of the hummus plate I made sent them over the edge.”

Later Instagram admitted the problem and said “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience #instagramdown” by their Instagram comms Twitter account.

It must be noted here that not every Instagram account was facing the same problem. While Instagram was facing issues, other Meta platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger were working completely fine and without any glitches.

Moreover, WhatsApp was down last week, which created havoc around the world as WhatsApp has become a new business communication center for many companies to communicate with their employees and staff. The outage on WhatsApp was nearly for around two hours. The company later confirmed that it had faced an outage due to changes in the backbone routers.

Instagram has grown over the years. From being a photo-sharing platform to a business hub. Different people have taken Instagram in different ways. It has given a space for small businesses and growing entrepreneurs to grow and shape their businesses. Many influencers took to Instagram to share their valuable information and knowledge. Many news portals are opened for people to receive bytes of news with just a tap.