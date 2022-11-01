“They take half the money that you guys pay”: Driver says stop using UBER

UBER is probably one of the most popular cab ride apps globally. They started off around 2010-2011 and later, depending on the region and used to offer exorbitant benefits to drivers and riders initially. The payouts to drivers were so good that people even left full-time jobs to drive for uber. At the same time, customers used to get heavy discounts, but things have changed so badly that this uber driver (Tommy) urged people to stop using the app in his TikTok video.

He starts off by saying, “I think I’m done with Uber. It’s unsustainable. Like I’ve been driving for about 7 weeks, I’ve put 7000 miles on my brand new car, and Uber takes half the money that you guys pay.”

Then he explains, “So if you’re paying for a ride. You’re only giving half of that money to the actual driver. The other half goes to Uber itself.”

Tommy then says that he has done around 200 trips and he has gotten all 5-start reviews from 109 riders. But only 12% of them have tipped him. This makes driving uber even more unviable. And this is the case when he keeps his car in immaculate condition and is good to people.

Uber’s business model has become relying “on desperate people who have no other choice” to become their drivers.

Tommy then says that for him, Uber is not supposed to be his full-time job. He says, “I started doing this because I got a new car, and I wanted to help pay for the note. And it’s just insane that people do this for a living. Like, I don’t understand how they could do it.”

For him driving Uber is only fun 50% of the way as he gets to meet new people, and that is also the reason why he has so many 5-star reviews.

However, it doesn’t justify the fact that uber is taking half the money. Tommy says, “There are days. I work from 6:00 AM till 3:00 AM on Fridays I start out at 6:00 AM. I take a break, I go back on for the evening rush, take a break, eat dinner, go back in and work until 3:00 o’clock in the morning, and it’s insane.”

He finally adds, “If I make $300, that means Uber took $300.00 from me.”

So he urges everyone, “Like, please stop using Uber. It’s garbage. It’s a garbage app. They need to do better.”

Watch the video here:

One of the viewers wrote, “Officially, Uber takes %25 out of drivers, but honestly, most of the time, they take %50 hate Uber.”

While another suggested, “Do it the same way I do it, get a full-time job and do Uber only during surge hours; if it’s not surging, Uber is not worth it.”

What are your thoughts as the driver says to stop using UBER? And what do you think would be the appropriate commission the app should charge? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

