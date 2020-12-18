Instagram Down with Technical issues Users Experience Brief Outages

With almost every other major app going down, Instagram took a toll downhill with technical issues too. On Thursday, users allegedly reported that they couldn’t log-in and not access their feeds in some cases. This issue was reportedly solved in an hour and Facebook says that it was an errant network-configuration change
Retweet, If Instagram is down for you.#Instagram #instagramdown https://t.co/uBSTOXXjJi
— Not Working!? (@ISNM18) December 18, 2020
As per DownDetector.com, client reports of mistakes on Instagram started spiking soon after 2 p.m. ET, with in excess of 75,000 issues detailed as of 2:17 p.m. The issues showed up generally common in the U.S. — in the Northeast and in Southern California — with certain reports starting out of Europe and different pieces of the world.
By 2:35 p.m. ET, issue reports had died down to around 5,000, recommending that Instagram had started recuperating from the issues starting at 3 p.m., those were down to a little more than 1,000. As indicated by Facebook, Instagram has more than 1 billion month to month users internationally.
User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 6:25 AM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you’re also having problems #Instagramdown
Like any other web service, Instagram has irregularly experience expanded outrages. For instance, on Thanksgiving Day 2019, Instagram was down for over four hours as a feature of more extensive specialized issues that influenced the whole arrangement of Facebook-owned social media apps. In March 2019, Facebook apologized for a specialized blunder that left numerous users universally incapable to get to applications for Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp in a moving blackout that kept going around 24 hours.
Outrage on Twitter with #Instagram down memes
