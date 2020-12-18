Removal of Cyberpunk 2077 from Sony’s PlayStation; offers Refund

Removal of Cyberpunk 2077 from Sony’s PlayStation has created a forum of discussion among the gamers. It was one of the most anticipated games of the year. Sony chose to take the step because of huge criticism and backlash on the quality of the game. As a result, they decided to take it down, and in return, they offer a refund.

Why did Sony take this step?

There was an outbreak of hatred towards the game because of its failed and weak operation on Sony PS4 and Xbox One. Due to this abhorrence, Sony finally decides to take the game down from its online PlayStation store. After the launch on December 10, the game failed to operate. The game crashed several times, and the characters in the game seemed to behave inadequately.

The last week has been pretty difficult for the Warsaw-based gaming company. First, a drastic downfall in their stock exchange margin, and now this. Analysts worldwide suggest not to play this game on old-generation consoles unless the bugs are fixed. The game is working fine on high-end gaming PCs and laptops.

What about Sony’s refund policy?

Sony did take a big step to pull this game down, but in return, they are offering a full refund to those who have pre-ordered the said game. Every gaming fanatic who ordered Cyberpunk will be eligible for a refund. And for that, you have to fill up a form put up on the website. The main norm is that you did purchase the game, and once confirmed, and you will be able to get your refund.

However, Sony is not able to process the refund because fraudulent acts are coming up regarding this. Sony did face similar issues but never had to pull a game down for poor quality. This shows the volume of complaints they received. Till now, no such major decision has been made by Microsoft. And you can easily apply for a refund from Xbox as well if you are not happy with the product.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 doing about this?

They are trying hard to resolve the issues and make-up the loss faced so far. They are not leaving any stone unturned regarding error corrections. Cyberpunk 2077 also believes that if the issues are solved fast, they can relaunch in the PlayStation online store.

Yes! I am disappointed too about the removal of Cyberpunk 2077. First, they take so long to launch the game after multiple delays, and now they gotta remove it because of poor quality.

