Instagram launches ‘Candid Stories’ feature

BeReal is a social media platform that allows users to post their unfiltered self-photos as they are at that moment. So, do you think Instagram will just look and sit without countering the platform?

The answer is simply No! To counter BeReal, Instagram is all set to introduce clones of BeReal features.

Instagram added a new feature called “Candid Stories” in its stories that recreates the signature style of BeReal once-a-day selfies.

According to the spokesperson of the company, the testing of the feature will start in South Africa.

BeReal was launched in 2019 but it has grown more popular early and mid of this year among youths, teens, and Gen Z users. The company says it intended to encourage more people to be authentic in comparison to other social media where the users present themselves with heavy filters.

BeReal only allows users to post once daily and even has a limited way of interacting with each other.

Instagram’s new candid is similar to BeReal where the users can post their selfies once a day and the users will only be able to see their friends’ candids after uploading their own. Like the posts of BeReal, Instagram Candid selfies will also click a photo with both the phone’s front and rear camera simultaneously.

Not only Meta but other social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok also took steps to launch new features to take on BeReal.

Meta was seen working on the new feature of Candid since earlier summer when “Candid Challenges” was spotted in the app. The company said at the time it was an “internal prototype”.

Instagram is testing other features too with its latest update. The platform also introduced “Notes” features and testing in the last few months which allowed users to include 60 characters’ status edits to their profile in Instagram’s inbox.

It is suspected that the features were introduced to compete with Twitter as it was introduced after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

The New York Times reported last week that some at Meta have proposed that notes could enable the company to compete with Twitter at a point when many are digging for options.

Instagram is also bringing up a few other features geared toward bringing users to interact in smaller groups. “Group Profiles” will allow groups of companions to create shared profiles with numerous contributors.

Likewise, the app is testing “collaborative collections” so multiple people can share posts in the same space in the application.