Instagram reportedly testing image and voice replies for Stories, sharing posts with QR codes

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with images 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mpaDstcZw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

According to a tweet from software developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is testing a feature that would allow users to reply to Stories with a picture or a voice message. Paluzzi also mentioned in a separate tweet that Instagram is working on a feature that will allow users to share posts using a QR code.

Paluzzi’s images show the traditional message box where you may reply to users’ stories, but with a twist: one snapshot includes an image symbol, while another has a mic icon in addition to the “GIF” button that was already available. Users can probably tap these icons to respond to Stories with an image or a voice message.

The site introduced a feature in February that allowed users to like other users’ Stories without having to respond with a DM. Until then, the only option to respond to a story was to send a direct message to the user through the text box at the bottom of the story (or using pre-set emojis, GIFS, or stickers, which gave the same result). The new ‘private Story likes’ can be viewed in the app’s story views area by the user who received them.

The rumored new picture reply function will complement existing capabilities and provide users with more options for creatively responding to Stories. These features also match Instagram’s long-term strategy of moving away from just being a photo-sharing platform. In a video posted on his Twitter in June 2021, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri discussed the company’s aims. In the video, he emphasizes Instagram’s four main focus areas: creators, video, shopping, and messaging.

Changes are coming to video on Instagram 📺 At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger founded Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking site. Facebook Inc. bought the service for $1 billion in cash and equity in April 2012. Users can post photos and videos that can be modified with filters and categorized using hashtags and geotagging. Posts can be shared with the general public or with followers who have been pre-approved. Users can view trending material and browse other users’ content by tags and places. Individuals can add their material to a personal feed by liking photos and following other users.

Instagram was first released for iOS in October 2010 and quickly gained traction, with one million registered users in two months, ten million in a year, and one billion in June 2018. The Android version was released in April 2012, with a feature-limited desktop interface following in November 2012, a Fire OS app following in June 2014, and a Windows 10 app following in October 2016. Over 40 billion images have been uploaded as of October 2015.