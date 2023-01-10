Instagram to remove the shopping tab from the main feed

Photo-sharing app Instagram announced its new step to removing the shopping tab from the main bar present at the bottom of the screen from the beginning of February.

The Verge reported further that the ‘create a new post’ option will move down. While the reels tab will replace the shop tab which is at present located in the front and centre place on the navigation bar.

Although the shopping hub will be a part of the platform, the shortcut for the tab will no longer be present on the home feed.

“You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across the feed, stories, reels, ads and more,” the company said in its support page.

The company has already tested the main feed without the shopping button last year. The firm stated that it wanted to “simplify the Instagram experience” for users, the report said.

Instagram has been busy providing new features to its users. Last month, it introduced the ‘Notes’ feature where users could write any note that stays for a day.

The main motive behind the changes was to make it comfortable and easier for users to connect and create a relationship with each other. Moreover, providing new features will also help the firm not lose users.

Announcing the upcoming changes via a blog post, the company said “Starting in February, we are changing Instagram’s navigation to make it easier for people to share and connect with their friends and interests. The navigation bar at the bottom of the app will now have the shortcut for creating content in the centre and Reels to the right”.

Instagram says while the Shop tab will be removed from the screen, the feature will still be a part of the app. “As part of this change, the Instagram Shop tab will be removed. You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across the feed, stories, reels, ads and more”.

After the notes feature, Instagram announced a ‘hacked’ option to guide users that have been experiencing some issues related to their accounts. As per the firm, this option will become a destination for people to report and solve their issues.

“To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked – a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues,” the message on Instagram’s announcement blog read.