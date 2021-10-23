Instagram will soon make it easier for creators to find brand sponsors

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms across the globe, it is loved by billions of people from all across the globe and over the past few years, we have seen the platform evolve and grow from just being a photo/video platform to a popular marketplace.

Having said that, according to recent reports, Instagram has recently announced to be testing new features that will make it much easier for creators to find brand sponsors. Sources reveal that the social media platform has begun testing these features and is currently underway something called “affiliate shops”, a feature that it first previewed at its Creator Week even back in June along with a dedicated “partnerships” inbox so that you don’t lose any opportunity for growth.

Yes, you read that right, Instagram is testing new tools that will make it much easier for creators and brands to connect for sponsorships. In a practical scenario, a blue-ticked verified account gets about 100-200 DMs every day and mostly, these popular people on the social media platform do not get time to check and reply to every single one of their DMs. So, sometimes when these people get a collaboration or work-related DM, they tend to miss it and lose that opportunity. So, Instagram has decided to include a dedicated “partnerships” section in your Direct Message, just for sponsorship and collaboration DMs from brands. As mentioned in a report by The Verge, the company said that those work-related DMs will get priority placement in your Direct Messages, allowing creators to skip the ‘request’ section where most unwanted DMs get lost.

Reports reveal that these new tests on Instagram would make it much easier for brands to browse and spot creators and influencers on the platform. Anyhow, Mark Zuckerberg definitely has some plans for the future of Instagram but for now, it is focused on saving itself from whistleblowers and lawsuits. Facebook is also re-branding the company with a ‘metaverse’ related name for two anticipated reasons. First, Metaverse is completely revolutionising Facebook as a company and the company might be trying to save itself from all the bad press that it has been receiving.

Anyhow, if you are a creator in Instagram that this is definitely a good news for you that the platform is making efforts for you to browse brands and helping you connect with brands for sponsorships.