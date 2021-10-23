Razer’s futuristic Zephyr mask is available today, starting at $99.99

Razer has launched its new Zephyr face masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which are supposed to keep gamers safe if they’re bold enough to wear them in public.

Though the Razer Zephyr, formerly known as Project Hazel, has a similar black-clad appearance to the majority of the company’s gaming laptops, the gaming-forward, RGB-lit dual fans on your face may make the device appear a little flashy as a face covering. When you’re wearing the Zephyr, don’t expect to be completely anonymous.

The company says that its mask has been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and tested to filter out 99 percent of bacteria (BFE) using disposable N95 filters in the event of a pandemic. According to Razer, the design produces 80 percent less waste than surgical masks.

A pair of two-speed fans, in addition to the N95 protection, help with circulation and cooling for improved comfort. A layer of anti-fog coating, inner lights enabling clear facial expressions, and a clean design round out the mask’s aesthetics. Outside, the outside fans have Chroma RGB lighting, and all of the electrical components can be controlled via a smartphone app.

“Taking in comments and feedback from fans, the Razer Zephyr was designed to provide a smart, eco-friendly mask option,” the company said.

If you don’t mind looking like Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, the mask will be available for $99 on Razer’s website starting today, and replacement N95 filters will be $29. Perhaps a bonus feature of the Zephyr is that the mask seems menacing enough to make others keep their distance from you.

For $149, you can obtain a beginning kit that includes the mask and three N95 filter packs, totaling 30 filters.

According to Razer, the Zephyr was in high demand and sold out within minutes of being on sale.

At its virtual RazerCon convention, the business also unveiled the Enki gaming chair, in addition to the Zephyr. The Enki has an ultrawide 21-inch seat base, 110-degree expanded shoulder arches, and a 152-degree reclining angle with built-in lumbar support for ideal weight distribution.

According to the business, the chair improves posture by easing pressure and stress on your back and legs, resulting in more pleasant — and longer — gaming sessions.

The chair is composed of dual-textured, environmentally friendly synthetic leather that is said to withstand wear and tear. The Enki comes in three colours: Razer Green, black, and Quartz Pink.

If you prefer something a little more luxurious, the Razer Enki Pro has a carbon fibre shell and quality Alcantara microsuede on the inside. When the Enki series becomes available on Razer’s website and at select shops, it will cost $299.