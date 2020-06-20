Instasolv secured $2 million in pre-Series A funding round

Noida based ed-tech startup, Instasolv has now secured $2 million in Pre-Series A funding round from undisclosed investors. The company is a doubt solving app for students from class 6 to 12 in subjects of mathematics and science and also NEET and IITJEE.

According to the startup, the new funding will be going to be used to expand the Q&A base to the state-level curriculum in different languages. It also plans to develop more features so that students can take tuition and coaching on the app itself.

Instasolv is founded by the Aditya Singhal, Nishant Sinha, and Bahul Arora in 2019. It helps students in getting instant answers to their questions by clicking a photo of a question on the app.

The founders believe that students face a challenging time in solving various questions, especially in mathematics and science. It is estimated that Indian students post around one billion doubts on the internet day to day basis.

