Instoried secured funding from SOSV

Bangalore based AI-driven content startup Instoried has now secured an undisclosed amount in the second seed funding round led by the Venture Capital firm SOSV.

Instoried last secured funds in the month of August 2019 in a seed funding round from the accelerator and incubator platform venture catalysts.

“The tremendous network that SOSV has built over the past few years will help us scale our reach globally. We will be using these funds for global expansion,” Sharmin Ali, founder, and CEO of Instoried, said.

The startup was founded by the former Mu Sigma employee Ali in 2018. Instoried is a deep technology startup that helps the brand predict the emotional impact of its content on their customer’s mind. The tool also helps the brands to strategize, execute, and deliver the content using the predictive analysis to increase the engagement among customers.

“Marketers have been leveraging technology to engage and sell better to customers for years. We are excited because Instoried is doing the same for corporate communications — leveraging data and machine learning to drive emotional engagement for the traditional industry,” William Bao Bean, general partner at SOSV and managing director at Chinacceletator, said.

