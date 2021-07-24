Instructions on how to add ‘Siri Voice’ over your TikTok video

Add a ‘Siri’ voice-over to your TikTok videos, read further to know how to do it.

How to add Voice over your TikTok videos

Go to the TikTok app and click the plus sign at the middle of your screen Either film a video or you can use an already filmed video and click ‘Upload‘ Once you have done that, hit the checkmark Click and hold on to the text, an option will appear for text-to-speech. You will hear Siri’s voice reading the text back to you. Finally, add a caption and upload the video

If you have been wondering why the ‘Siri Voice’ we have all come to be fond of hasn’t made an appearance in a while it is because the voice-over artist has filed a lawsuit against TikTok for the unlawful usage of her voice without her consent. The text-to-speech feature was finally changed by the platform in light of the lawsuit. However, videos already uploaded with the feature are allowed to continue to use it. The new voice seems to have taken notice of for being less monotonous.

Verge writes,

Voice actor Bev Standing claimed that she was the voice behind TikTok’s text-to-speech feature and that she had never agreed to work with the company. Standing said she had done voice recordings meant to be used for translations, but that she hadn’t authorized use of her voice beyond that specific instance.

TikTok is said to have more than 100m users in the US alone and is believed to have many more millions worldwide. Ms. Standing’s voice is used in the North American versions of the app, with different accents in other regions.

Many folks who had earlier iPhones/versions of iOS might know the name Susan Bennett. She’s the voice of the original Siri. She didn’t know her voice had been sold for use in this way until well after the product came out. And Apple tried to deny it: https://t.co/AnnHrur2rg — Mar Hicks (@histoftech) May 17, 2021

Some TikTokers have shown their solidarity and taken it upon themselves to spread awareness of the situation and ask others not to go forward with using it.