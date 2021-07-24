Netizens go all out with hilarious memes celebrating Zomato’s stock market entry.

Zomato has yet again brought upon itself a flood of hilarious memes with its stock market entry. As is typical of Twitter these days, the entry was celebrated with hilarious memes that studded Twitter. With the stock market entry, the popular food delivery app has made history. Zomato has been listed on both the National Stock Exchange(NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE). The shares being listed at Rs.115 each on BSE came as quite a surprise.

Whether it be to celebrate or to deliberate, there is no better way than memes. Every single news that passes through Twitter easily takes up the shape of hilarious memes. In fact, it has come to a point where without memes there is no celebration on Twitter. Zomato’s entry into the stock market definitely called for a celebration. And celebration being synonymous with memes meant that soon enough Twitter saw a torrent of memes. Here are some memes from Twitter that are hilarity personified.

#ZomatoListing

Staring at the mobile screen since last half hour pic.twitter.com/sNgDXvh8ZJ — Shivani Boramani (@ShivaniBoramani) July 23, 2021

When you eat from @zomatoin at discounted prices..

Also made profits on #ZomatoListing 😎 pic.twitter.com/icQ6n4K9GH — Jethalal (@Gujju_investor) July 23, 2021

Everyone trying to understand Zomato’s 1 lakh crore market and how it has a higher market cap than Britannia:#ZomatoIPO #ZomatoListing pic.twitter.com/nzFH1UIiVq — Indian Street Bets (@indstreetbets) July 23, 2021

Seeing the #ZomatoListing and me who did not get the allotment in it. pic.twitter.com/ugt3dlSV1q — Devanshu Bajaj (@confusedbajaj) July 23, 2021

#ZomatoListing Me and my Bois with 500rs going to buy #Zomato shares be like pic.twitter.com/5Yov3Mfh95 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 23, 2021

Today is the day when no one wants discount on their orders from #Zomato#ZomatoListing — Anonymous Bing 😪😪 (@samajhgyehoge) July 23, 2021

When your friend gets the IPO allotment but you dont #ZomatoListing #ZomatoIPO pic.twitter.com/Wpaep8f2ad — Jay Patel (@its_jay_btw) July 23, 2021

