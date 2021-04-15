Instructions to recover your WhatsApp account if your phone is lost or stolen.

You may be using WhatsApp on the PC or your PC through the program or the work area application, however, the informing step possibly works when the essential gadget, for this situation, your phone, is associated with the web and is turned on. Along these lines, on the off chance that you lose your phone or it gets taken, you won’t use the informing application elsewhere.

What you should recover/deactivate your WhatsApp if your cell phone is stolen or lost

1. First of all, lock your SIM card. For this, you need to call your organization’s supplier and get them to bolt it. What this does is makes it difficult to confirm the associated WhatsApp account on that phone again since you can presently don’t get SMSs or calls for the check.

2. When the SIM is locked, you have two alternatives. You can either utilize another SIM card with a similar number to initiate your WhatsApp on another phone. This is the most effortless and quickest approach to deactivate your record on the stolen/lost device since WhatsApp must be performed with each phone number one gadget in turn.

3. The subsequent choice is to deactivate your WhatsApp account without the SIM card. For that you need to email WhatsApp with the expression “Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my record” in the body of the email and you need to include your phone number in the full global system – which is to utilize +91 as a prefix for Indian numbers.

4. Whenever you have deactivated your record, all your WhatsApp contacts can in any case see your profile and send you messages and this will stay “pending” for as long as 30 days. On the off chance that you figure out how to reactivate your record inside 30 days, you will get every one of the messages will, in any case, be a piece of all the WhatsApp gatherings. If you can’t actuate your record within 30 days, it will be erased.

If your SIM card is locked, you can in any case utilize WhatsApp with your WiFi association if you have not reached WhatsApp to deactivate your record. We recommend you do this just if you have figured out how to recover your device and only after you have deactivated your SIM. This strategy for using WhatsApp on WiFi is just a brief arrangement, you can utilize this route as a band-aid till you don’t get another device or reactivate your SIM.

Likewise, if you have supported up your WhatsApp information on Google Drive, iCloud, or OneDrive before you lost your gadget or it got taken, you will want to recover all your chat history and all media.