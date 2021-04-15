Twitter’s new Responsible ML activity plans to address algorithm challenges

Twitter said it is leading inside and out investigations and studies to survey the behavior of likely damages in its calculations.
Twitter has presented another activity under which it is attempting to improve its Machine Learning (ML) algorithm and ensure it doesn’t cause accidental damages.
Twitter likewise has an ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability (META) group that comprises a committed gathering of specialists, information researchers, and designers investigating these ML-related difficulties. The group will explore the accompanying views on need:
Gender and racial bias analysis of image cropping (saliency)
Assessment of Home timeline recommendations across racial subgroups
Analysis of content recommendations for different political ideologies
“We’re also building explainable ML solutions so you can better understand our algorithms, what informs them, and how they impact what you see on Twitter. Similarly, the algorithmic choice will allow people to have more input and control in shaping what they want Twitter to be for them. We’re currently in the early stages of exploring this and will share more soon,” said Twitter in a blog post.