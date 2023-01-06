Intel announces 13th Gen Mobile SoC for Laptops for CES 2023

Intel, the American technological behemoth, has finally released an enhanced version of its existing mobile SoC. We have already seen the PC version of the Intel chipset that has been enhanced to the current 13th Gen SoC, and now we have Mobile SoCs that have been improved to this 13th Gen SoC.

This year, like in other years, we have the newest H-series CPU, which will be among the most powerful and will be more than adequate for gaming and multimedia creation. On the other hand, the P and U series mobile processor has been more focused on thin and light category laptops.

If you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with a new powerful laptop for the coming year, then probably we will see the upcoming feature of this chipset onboard. So, if you are looking for a new chipset then you should have your eyes on this new chipset coming from Intel. Here is everything we know so far:

What does the new Intel 13th Generation Mobile SoC feature?

When it comes to features, let’s start with the most powerful chipset available! The Intel H-series SoC, where the CPU is designed with a quicker and more efficiently performing 24-core.

Furthermore, these new chipsets have been designed to enable DDR5 and DDR4 RAM as well as PCIe Gen 5 storage. When it comes to clocked frequency, Intel has made a step forward by providing a higher frequency that can reach 5.6GHz. Furthermore, it has been reported that this laptop is far more capable of improving total laptop performance.

What features do the P and U series mobile SoCs have? If you’re wondering what the Intel P-series and Intel U-series feature, you should know that these chipsets have received a significant upgrade in terms of performance, with this chipset boasting a 14-core highly performing chipset that’s been combined with the Intel dedicated Iris XE graphics out of the box.

Intel will also be adding the feature for a dedicated Movidius Vision Processing Unit which will also be featuring a great upgrade.

Furthermore, the tech giant has stated that these new Intel chipsets will be finding their way to laptops that will be released in 2023 and that Intel will be able to grant the Intel EVO certification on it.

However, there is no indication of which laptop or which laptop company will release the first laptop with a 13th-generation SoC. However, we may anticipate the release of several new laptops in the near future. We will notify you as soon as it occurs.