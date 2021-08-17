Intel ‘Arc’ brand announced for gaming GPUs

Intel has announced its next-generation ARC graphics program, the code name for its next-generation discrete products that will come to desktops and laptops to compete with AMD’s Radeon and Nvidia’s GeForce brands. Intel is revealing its new brand name in a brisk video and has announced an ARC series that will cover several generations of graphics hardware. Codenames for future generations of Intel’s gaming GPUs have also surfaced online namely Battlemage and Celestial Druid. In addition to the introduction of ARC branding, Intel also clarified how the four planned generations of graphics cards will work.

We can’t keep it a secret any longer! So excited to introduce the brand for our High-Performance Graphics: Intel Arc. Find out more. https://t.co/GzGcM8KDq1 #IntelArc pic.twitter.com/OWFbdTyLZy — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) August 16, 2021

Specifications and pricing have not yet been announced and it is unclear how many models in this generation will be for gamers, the segment Intel is aiming at. Intel names the graphics cards after the OEM brands sold by partners that ship laptops and PCs with the GPUs. The company also names the graphics card distributors, partners, and OEM brands that ship these laptops.