Intel brings their new 13th Generation Intel Core K-Series Desktop CPUs Globally

The massive chip maker, Intel, has launched their new generation chipset for this year, the new 13th generation chipset. This is the latest installment of desktop processors within the K series coming by Intel in India. This is the entire lineup that comes with a massive specification upgrade, which will be providing a massive upgrade on the performance side and efficiency side for the latest desktops and also laptops.

If you are looking to buy a new latest desktop coming with the latest feature and getting the best power and efficiency, then you can have a look at this article as here we have brought the complete updates you should know:

Intel 13th Generation K series chipset launched with a performance upgrade

Let’s talk about the specification side of this Intel 13th Generation K series chipset coming from Intel. This is a new unlocked processor coming from Intel. On the hardware side, this new 13th generation chipset will be coming with 22 processors and 125+ system designs which will be providing a different range of choices which will be providing the best performance upgrade out of the box.

During the launch event itself, we got to see a variety of PC designs being showcased which will be getting the support for 13th Generation SoC. The supported PCs range from full tower desktop PCs and then going all the way down to smaller systems.

In this 13th-generation chipset family, the top-end model which is the Intel Core i9 13900K SoC comes with 24 cores in total whereas the 8 cores are highly powered and performance-based P-cores.

Also, there is a set of 16 sets of Efficiency cores as well. To provide you better multitasking approach this chipset has been embedded with up to 32 threads. Also, this chipset gets a massive upgrade on the total clock speed as well, where the chipset maker, Intel claims that this chipset will be offering up to 5.8GHz faster clock speed as well.

As per the new upgrade, this chipset will also offer up to 15% of improved performance on the single thread. Also, this chipset will be able to push little extra frame rates and will be able to provide the best gaming experience for their users.

As we mentioned, there has already been an improvement on the efficiency side, as Intel has built this new chipset under a new manufacturing process that is based on the 7NM process, and also this chipset has been embedded in Intel’s Performance centric Hybrid architecture.

When will this chipset be availed?

Talking about the availability side, this new Intel 13th generation chipset will be available for purchase on the 21st of October this year in India.