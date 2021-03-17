Intel Launched 11Th Gen Desktop Core S-Series Chips

Intel has unveiled its upcoming 11th generation Core S processors, the latest processor with Intel Iris. The company announced that the upcoming Xeon E5 – 2650X and Core i7 – 4700X processors will be sold in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The Rocket Lake S is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year and the Xe series in mid-2017.

Processors are referred to as 11th generation Intel processors, simplifying Intel’s naming to make them more consistent with the rest of the products. Both chips will be built on the same Socket LGA1200 chassis, whereby the ES – based on Core i9 and jumping up – will be maintained until ES Corei7 – 11700, but they will replace the Intel Xeon E5 – 2650X and Intel Core m3 – 4700X processors. The series will consist of two cores and two threads with a maximum clock frequency of 2.5 GHz each, and at the upper end, it will reportedly consist of three cores, four threads, and a total of 12 threads.

All Intel models will, however, have Intel’s latest 11th generation CPUs, including the Intel Core i7 – 11700 K and Intel Xeon E5 – 2650X. The Corei7 series will consist of two cores and two threads with a maximum clock frequency of 2.5 GHz each, while the “11700 – K” and “1200 – 12700” will have three cores, four threads, and a total of 12 threads.

Intel’s 11th generation core processors, along with Intel’s Cypress Cove core, support integrated Xe-drive graphics, which is a new feature in the Intel Xeon E5 – 2650X and the Core i5 and i7 CPUs powered by this technology. The lower-end devices will continue to use the same core number and clock frequency as the previous generation of the Core S series.

As befits major new chip launches, Intel will also present its 500 series mainboards in the next few weeks. The 10th Gene Comet Lake CPUs will continue to work on the new 500 series mainboard, but there will be no 11th Gene Rocket Lake CPU on the lower B460 and H410. All Rocket River S CPUs, like all their predecessors, will now be backward compatible with the 400 mainboards, while the Rocket Lake S CPU will also be backward compatible – compatible with the 400 mainboards.

The 11th Gen processors will target the lightest laptops the industry can build, and they will target the most powerful Intel Core S processors on the market today. The 10th Gene Comet Lake CPUs, the lighter laptops that the industry can build, will all be targets for the 11th Gen processor.

Intel continues to push the limits of desktop gaming performance and deliver real-world gaming performance. With G7 graphics, 96 execution units, and speeds of up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, we promise to deliver the strongest performance of any Intel Core S processor on the market. This is a best-case scenario given the high game load that exists in today’s gaming environments.

Intel’s 11th Gen The core is the Comet Lake S Refresh, which will be used for the next generation of Intel Core processors as well as the upcoming Core i5 and i7 processors. Intel’s greatest boast can be found in its claims about the performance of the new Core S chips, as you can find in the company’s new “Comet Lake” and “S Refresh” product lines. The 11-gen Intel Core processors will start at $1,499 and $2,999, respectively.

It seems that Intel is one step ahead of its competitors with its new product lines “Comet Lake” and “S Refresh,” as well as its code called “Rocket Lake S,” which delivers uninterrupted performance speeds. Intel’s next generation of Core i5 and i7 processors is expected to be released in the first quarter of this year, although motherboards with the H410 and B460 chipsets are not supported. The new Intel Core S Refresh and Comet Lake Core processors will offer the same performance as the previous generation of core chips, but at a lower price.

Intel says the chips are compatible with the latest Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, as well as Intel’s next-generation Xeon E5 processors.

Compared to Intel’s 10th-generation processors, Intel says Intel’s 11th-generation Core i9 is “significantly more powerful” than AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X, and in some cases, it can be used better than its competitors by providing a tighter circuit. The results shared by TechPowerUp seem to indicate that the CPU will deliver a performance increase of up to 30 percent compared to its predecessor, compared to the Ryzen 7 1800X and Ryzen 5 1600X processors.