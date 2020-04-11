Intel Launches $50M Coronavirus Pandemic Response Technology Initiative

Intel has launched an additional $50 million COVID-19 Outbreak Pandemic response technology initiative to combat the Coronavirus.

The new fund will going to accelerate access to latest emerging technology at the point of patient care, speeding scientific research, and ensuring access to online learning for students.

Around $40 million will fund the Intel Coronavirus Outbreak response and readiness and online learning initiatives.

The Intel Coronavirus Outbreak Pandemic response and readiness Initiative will offer funding to accelerate customer and partner advances in treatment, diagnosis, and vaccine development, thus leveraging technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, high performance computing and an edge to cloud service delivery.

With the help of this new initiative, Intel will help life science and healthcare manufacturers increase the availability of technology and solutions used by hospitals to diagnose and treat Coronavirus.

It will also support the creation of industry alliances that accelerate across the globe capacity, capability, and policy to respond to this and future pandemics, building on Intel’s own experience in driving technology innovation in the life science and healthcare sector.

Executive Opinion

Bob Swan, Intel chief executive officer, said, “The world faces an enormous challenge in fighting COVID-19. Intel is committed to accelerating access to technology that can combat the current pandemic and enable new technology and scientific discovery that better prepares society for future crises. We hope that by sharing our expertise, resources and technology, we can help to accelerate work that saves lives and expands access to critical services around the world during this challenging time.”

Intel Online Learning Initiative

The Intel Online Learning Initiative will going to help and support education-focused business partners and non-profit organizations to offer students without access to technology with devices and online learning resources.

In partnership with the public school districts, the initiative will enable the PC donations, online virtual resources, device connectivity assistance, and study at home guides. It will begin immediately in regions with the greatest needs across the US and expand worldwide.

The company has also release $10 million for an innovation fund that supports requests from external partners and employee-led relief projects.

Comments

comments