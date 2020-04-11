MakeMyTrip secured INR 73.5 cr from its Mauritius entity

MakeMyTrip has now received an investment of INR 73.5 crore from its Mauritius based entity in two tranches, according to the report revealed.

The development comes amid COVID-19, where travel and hospitality are the worst affected sectors. Recently, InfoEdge backed OTA announced that its top executives Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow have decided to draw zero salaries from the month of April 2020, while the rest of its leadership team will take a reduction of around 50% in their compensation in fighting coronavirus.

MakeMyTrip has also revealed a ‘Stay For Saviors’ initiative to offer temporary accommodations at special rates for the medical frontline force fighting COVID-19. It will enable medical practitioners to discover and books from around 900 hotel properties across 200 cities in India on MakeMyTrip.

Comments

comments