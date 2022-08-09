Intel launches Arc Pro A-Series GPU officially

Finally, Intel has come up with its latest new GPU series for this year, Arc Pro A-Series GPUs. The newly refreshed lineup of Intel Arc series GPU includes a trio range of GPUs, Arc Pro A30M, Arc Pro A40, and also Arc Pro A450. Here is what we have got for you:

What does the GPU feature?

There are many such features you can get to see for this new GPU by Intel. Getting too little jargon about the features, here you will get to see ray tracing hardware and also machine learning elements too.

With this hardware, the new GPU comes with the support for top industry level AV1 hardware encoding acceleration feature too. Talking more about the trio GPU hardware, here is the Intel Arc Pro A30M comes with a mobile design, and then the mid model which is the Arc Pro A40 comes with a single slot, and also a higher-end variant Arc Pro A50 supports a duo slot. These graphics are compatible with smaller laptops.

The Art Pro A30 M will be featuring 3.50 TFLOPs of peak performance and also a 4GB of faster GDDR6 of RAM and it comes spits out the power by 35-50W.

Now talking about the next variant, the Arc Pro A40 will be featuring 3.50 TFLOPs of peak performance GPU and comes with a little extra GB of Graphics which will be a 6GB of GDDR6 of RAM and takes little extra peak power of 50W.

Talking about the higher-end variant, the Arc Pro A50 comes with 4.80 TFLOPs of peak performance and the same 6GB of faster GDDR6 of RAM, and little higher peak power of 75W.

With this graphic card, you can power up to 2 different monitors coming with the support of UHD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

If you’re looking for a different combination of monitors then this GPU will also support a single ultra-wide monitor with the support of a 240Hz faster rate and a set of four 4K monitors coming with the support for a basic 60Hz refresh rate. There are more such features like Dolby Vision and PCIe 4.0 support and also be seen.

Just to provide a little extra guarantee to the user, the GPUs by Intel will be getting certifications from popular professional software applications and will be put up on the Blender test too. The GPU will also come with the support for Intel one API Rendering Toolkit to run open-source libraries.

When will you get to see Intel Arc Pro Series?

Intel Arc Pro A-Series will reportedly make its way to laptops later this year. However, Intel is not partnering with PC and laptop makers to get its GPU embedded in its system.