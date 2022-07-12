Internet Archive is caught in a web of copyright lawsuit

The times are not exactly pleasant for the Internet Archive as it is struggling to break free from a copyright lawsuit. It seems like four corporate publishers aren’t very pleased about what Internet Archive does, and to be frank, they do have a point somewhere (or perhaps not). The Twitter town has mixed responses to the news. While some are in complete outrage about the lawsuit, others find it rather reasonable. Both the parties involved in the lawsuit have requested summary judgment briefs.

1/3 As most of you know, we are currently facing a lawsuit brought by 4 corporate publishers who want to stop the Internet Archive from lending books. #EmpoweringLibraries — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) July 8, 2022

The What And Why

Internet Archive is a non-profit digital library and a massive source of online artifacts. The highlight of the Internet Archive is free access to any e-books. The only requirement is the creation of a free account. Too many ‘free’ in the conversation and it does seem like a win-win situation. However, four corporate publishers were quite irked by the free access, and they filed a copyright lawsuit back in 2020. In simple words, both sides are trying to interpret the meaning of ‘preservation’ and ‘privacy’ in their own ways. While the publishers are convinced of the piracy involved in the workings of the internet archive. The Internet Archive insists on the preservation narrative. Well, as someone somewhere said, “One man’s revolution is another man’s terrorism.” Perspective is the key factor here sprinkled with some technicalities. However, if the Internet Archive loses the lawsuit, it would mean a complete full stop to free access.

Twitter Reacts

As usual, Twitterati is ready with its own take on the matter, and quite naturally the opinions are divided. After all, multiple and often conflicting perspectives are only natural. Let’s flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter to gain a little perspective on the issue. Perhaps, it might even help us reach a middle ground on the matter.

Let’s start with a welcoming statement.

It's because people are too quick to jump to conclusions. Welcome to Twitter. — °~°Jakki_Oh_Glassis°~° (@JustJakkiMC) July 10, 2022

People aren’t pleased with the lawsuit.

Years later, don't let this shit go unnoticed. The internet archive is home to:

• many of Wikipedia's sources

• many otherwise-lost pieces of media

• THE ENTIRE WAYBACK MACHINE The data loss if the Internet Archive went down would be comparable to the Library of Alexandria. https://t.co/oTEDFQdcdf — 🐶 Camwoodstock 🌺 (@Camwoodstock) July 10, 2022

They should perhaps try learning the definition of the world wide web?

if the internet archive is found to be unlawful and new laws are put in place to protect enormous digital ip’s from being shared then i truly dont think this world wide web thing is gonna work out — ROBBYDUDE (@ROBBYDUDE) July 12, 2022

Well, both sides have valid points.

the internet archive is immeasurably more valuable to human culture and society than anything you or the other imbeciles cheering on its demise have ever defecated into the new york times bestseller pipeline https://t.co/ZXNenrv3wx — largest rodent (@capybaroness) July 12, 2022

That’s one way of looking at things

Well, you can always buy the license to provide the books to others, right? It took someone else's time, money and effort to write books which you would love to give others. — Rudolf Leska (@rudoleska) July 10, 2022

And that is another way of looking at things

As an actual (albeit former) writer, the Internet Archive is insanely important to me and others. If we lose the Internet Archive, authors and their readers lose while publishers who underpay their writers and overcharge for their books win. — Katana Squirrel (@katanasquirrel) July 11, 2022

Some might disagree.

But you don’t follow proper channels, respect intellectual property laws, etc. You’re basically an unregulated, “vigilante” library (if you’ll excuse the extreme wording). — Adam Hoffman (@FolkTaleGeek) July 9, 2022

Unless you purchase books from their copyright owners for free distribution to your patrons, you are not a library, and they don’t need your “help.” — Jesse Post (@Jesse_Post) July 10, 2022

Well. There are no sweet words when it comes to battle. You pick your side and fight.

Modern day Library of Alexandria risks being burnt down by a fanfiction writer that nobody even reads — sakura circuit (@1ZRFE) July 9, 2022

Well, everybody is entitled to their opinion.

Remember what Chuck thinks he's protecting pic.twitter.com/oVoZHRCa8o — UUUU (@UUUU81252236) July 9, 2022

This lawsuit reminds one of the facts that there is no black and white when it comes to truth. It is all blurred and mixed.

I agree authors need to be paid for their works. However, the suit against IA is going to harm a host of us from poorer countries in Africa with little or resources to get first hand copies of published works. IA has been a solution to most of us, I have relied on their services — Felicific Calculus🇸🇱 (@JamesVandi) July 11, 2022

Now that is a true warrior right there. Metaphorically of course.

I'd die for you internet archive. Metaphorically of course. — Ken, like the dude doll (@KennisTennis) July 10, 2022

A bit ambitious but doesn’t seem (im)possible. You get their point though right.