Twitterati has mixed reactions to NASA’s James Webb Telescope

NASA’s Webb Space telescope is dancing on the bridges of history as it reveals the deepest infrared image of space to date. Earthlings are always intrigued by the mysteries of the Universe, and having a better insight into the stories that unravel between stars and galaxies is always welcome. Today, President Biden had exciting news, or rather an image to share. NASA Webb Space Telescope, which proudly holds the title of the most powerful telescope in the world, captured a couple of images of space which managed to take a good amount of space in the minds of those viewing it. Let’s take a look at President Biden’s tweet.

The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. For astronomy and space exploration. And for America and all humanity. pic.twitter.com/cI2UUQcQXj — President Biden (@POTUS) July 11, 2022

It is not every day that you get to witness the final dance of a dying star.

Mixed Reactions

It looks like Twitter’s standards have gone beyond the universe and the ‘deepest infrared image of the Universe’ is not quite enough. The initial reaction to the images captured by the Webb space telescope was skepticism which eventually opened the way for admiration. Well, everybody takes time. Twitter does too. Let’s flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter. And perhaps try our hand at decoding the high standards of Twitter town.

Slightly underwhelming to be honest. — babbsbozwell (@babbsbozwell) July 12, 2022

This reminds me of 1980s arcade carpet. But so cool!!! — Claire de Loon (@PurpleCourage) July 12, 2022

We are not giving up on aliens anytime soon. Let’s just hope they are more like Superman and less like Thanos.

Whats the big deal you can barely see anything. Would make more sense if they got closer to those galaxies before taking the picture so we could actually see it properly — Caleb M. (@StuffCalebSaid) July 11, 2022

The amazing way in which the human brain works. Deconstruction on point.

pic.twitter.com/dMOAUov3bx — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 11, 2022

Twitter has the ability to make one skeptical.

Why are all the photos from earlier the same? Why aren't they taken from different angles? And you want us to believe this? Shouldn't there be different atoms? Stars? Galaxies?…etc etc etc 🤦🏾‍♀️. — GMATT Photography (@GMATTPhotograp1) July 12, 2022

Now that is some food for thought indeed.

nice photos but please someone tell me why is this important when we on Earth are a mess — BeTheChange (@mmcleod6) July 11, 2022

What exactly will this beautiful image add to my life? — Emmysiasia (@ECOnuoha) July 11, 2022

It looks like the Kaleidoscope Opening in A Family Affair. — Sinjin (@Sinjin69602033) July 12, 2022

This picture is a little more clear!! #TrumpWon🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7wOnki64Ad — Ultra MAGA Nurse Trump🇺🇸🏴🇺🇸 (@NurseTrump24) July 11, 2022

Sir, do you realize you have it within your power to name this one the "Pizza" galaxy! pic.twitter.com/5WfcEzh72A — retrologian (@retrologist1) July 12, 2022

They got fuckin oil up there ?

🐃 — Ultra MAGA BuffaloTraceNow (@BuffaloTraceMe) July 11, 2022

Let’s forget about the Economy, Gas prices, Inflation, stocks, hey guys let’s looks at the NASA first image from its new James Webb space telescope, deepest view of the universe ever captured….Duh — Vengeance Is Mine! (@PromoterBoxing) July 11, 2022

Cool. But back on Earth…https://t.co/FQL5aTrARb — Dr. Rob McMonagle🇺🇦Free Navalny (@DocMcMonagle) July 12, 2022

Can Webb space telescope look into Fed reserve’s balance sheet? — NEW AMERICA (@TheNewAmerica77) July 12, 2022

Time to play ‘spot the difference’ folks.

For comparison, here's Hubble's from the same region of space. pic.twitter.com/2lk5vwMfhc — Kristin Dietrich (@Snapdragon6141) July 12, 2022

Webb space telescope isn’t the only thing seeing stars pic.twitter.com/sZ9YntVYjU — Not Nick (@NotNick42069) July 12, 2022

It is not much different than what we see in the sky here on earth. — Freedom For Kurdistan (@LukeGra25282315) July 11, 2022

I get that this is cool and pretty, but you have SOOOOO many more important things to be dealing with on Earth. — Amanda Cubr (@LilGraysMom) July 12, 2022

Forget America militarizing space, we already have these geniuses.