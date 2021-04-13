Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

iOS 14: How to Automatically Change Your iPhone’s Wallpaper

AvatarBhumika Paliwal
How to

Although not as adjustable as possible on Android, your iPhone or iPad can change application symbols and add an icon to your home screen. Complete your dynamic home screen by consequently changing your backdrop utilizing the Shortcuts application.

If you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14.3, iPad 14.3, or higher, you approach another “Set Wallpaper” activity in the underlying Shortcuts application. As the name proposes, it allows you to set the backdrop from any info.

For example, you can make a substitute way that randomly changes the backdrop to any image from a chose collection—and this can be set off whenever. To make things considerably interesting, you can utilize the Automation feature in Shortcuts to naturally change your backdrop whenever of the day or at whatever point you change area.

In this example, we will import a quick alternative way that will randomly change the backdrop from a collection. At that point, we will make automation so it happens each day at 9 a.m. In this way, you’ll have another backdrop sitting set for you each day.

How to Add and Customize the AutoWall Shortcut

Before we start, you’ll need to complete two things. The first is to ensure that you have the Untrusted Shortcuts include enabled. Furthermore, the second is to make a collection with every one of the wallpaper that you need to rotate through.

When you’re prepared, open the connection for the AutoWall shortcut route in the program on your iPhone or iPad, at that point tap the “Get Shortcut” button.

Tap Get Shortcut

From the “Shortcuts” app, scroll down including tap the “Add Untrusted Shortcut” button.

Now, go to the “My Shortcuts” tap and click the three-dot menu button on the “AutoWall” shortcut.

Tap Menu Button from AutoWall Shortcut

Here, click the “Allow Access” button from the “Photos” section.

Tap Allow Access in Photos from Shortcut

Assure by tapping the “OK” button. The shortcut now has allow to the Photos app.

Tap OK to Allow Photo Access

Now, tap the “Recents” link.

Tap Recents

Choose the folder that you created with the wallpapers that you want to process through.

Select Wallpapers Album

Tap the “Done” button to save the shortcut.

Tap Done from AutoWall Shortcut

The primary substitute plan for changing the wallpaper is completed. At the point when you trigger the AutoWall shortcut, it will consequently increase the lock screen and home screen backdrop to a random picture from the collection.

How to Create an Automation for Changing Wallpaper in Shortcuts

While you can modify the wallpaper on your iPhone or iPad with just a click, it’s not a truly automatic process. So let’s begin our automation that will trigger the shortcut automatically at a given time.

From the “Shortcuts” app, go to the “Automation” tab.

Go to the Automation tab in Shortcuts

Here, click the “+” button found in the top-right corner of the screen.

Tap Plus from Automation

Click the “Create Personal Automation” button.

Tap Create Personal Automation

Here, select the “Time of Day” option. You can also select location-based triggers here.

Tap Time of Day

Fix the time for the automation and confirm that the frequency is set to “Daily” in the “Repeat” section.

Select Time and Daily Frequency

Click the “Next” button.

Tap Next from Automation

From the next screen, click the “Add Action” button.

Tap Add Action

Here, go for and select the “Run Shortcut” action.

Select Run Shortcut Action

Click the “Shortcut” link.

Select Shortcut Button

Select the “AutoWall” shortcut that we added in the section above.

Select AutoWall Shortcut

Click the “Next” button.

Tap Next After Adding Action

Here, click the toggle next to the “Ask Before Running” option.

Tap Ask Before Running

Click the “Don’t Ask” button to ensure. This makes sure that the automation is actually triggered automatically.

Tap Don't Ask

Click the “Done” button from the top.

Tap Done to Save Automation

And finally, Your automation is set. At the given time, you’ll get a notification that the shortcut has been triggered, and within a second, you’ll notice that your wallpaper has changed.

 

Wallpaper Changed

 

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend