iOS 14: How to Automatically Change Your iPhone’s Wallpaper

Although not as adjustable as possible on Android, your iPhone or iPad can change application symbols and add an icon to your home screen. Complete your dynamic home screen by consequently changing your backdrop utilizing the Shortcuts application.

If you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14.3, iPad 14.3, or higher, you approach another “Set Wallpaper” activity in the underlying Shortcuts application. As the name proposes, it allows you to set the backdrop from any info.

For example, you can make a substitute way that randomly changes the backdrop to any image from a chose collection—and this can be set off whenever. To make things considerably interesting, you can utilize the Automation feature in Shortcuts to naturally change your backdrop whenever of the day or at whatever point you change area.

In this example, we will import a quick alternative way that will randomly change the backdrop from a collection. At that point, we will make automation so it happens each day at 9 a.m. In this way, you’ll have another backdrop sitting set for you each day.

How to Add and Customize the AutoWall Shortcut

Before we start, you’ll need to complete two things. The first is to ensure that you have the Untrusted Shortcuts include enabled. Furthermore, the second is to make a collection with every one of the wallpaper that you need to rotate through.

When you’re prepared, open the connection for the AutoWall shortcut route in the program on your iPhone or iPad, at that point tap the “Get Shortcut” button.

From the “Shortcuts” app, scroll down including tap the “Add Untrusted Shortcut” button.

Now, go to the “My Shortcuts” tap and click the three-dot menu button on the “AutoWall” shortcut.

Here, click the “Allow Access” button from the “Photos” section.

Assure by tapping the “OK” button. The shortcut now has allow to the Photos app.

Now, tap the “Recents” link.

Choose the folder that you created with the wallpapers that you want to process through.

Tap the “Done” button to save the shortcut.

The primary substitute plan for changing the wallpaper is completed. At the point when you trigger the AutoWall shortcut, it will consequently increase the lock screen and home screen backdrop to a random picture from the collection.

How to Create an Automation for Changing Wallpaper in Shortcuts

While you can modify the wallpaper on your iPhone or iPad with just a click, it’s not a truly automatic process. So let’s begin our automation that will trigger the shortcut automatically at a given time.

From the “Shortcuts” app, go to the “Automation” tab.

Here, click the “+” button found in the top-right corner of the screen.

Click the “Create Personal Automation” button.

Here, select the “Time of Day” option. You can also select location-based triggers here.

Fix the time for the automation and confirm that the frequency is set to “Daily” in the “Repeat” section.

Click the “Next” button.

From the next screen, click the “Add Action” button.

Here, go for and select the “Run Shortcut” action.

Click the “Shortcut” link.

Select the “AutoWall” shortcut that we added in the section above.

Click the “Next” button.

Here, click the toggle next to the “Ask Before Running” option.

Click the “Don’t Ask” button to ensure. This makes sure that the automation is actually triggered automatically.

Click the “Done” button from the top.

And finally, Your automation is set. At the given time, you’ll get a notification that the shortcut has been triggered, and within a second, you’ll notice that your wallpaper has changed.