WE WORK INDIA IS READY FOR A RAISE

Your office is not just a space; it is your workspace which can either hamper or increase your work efficiency. The ambience of work contributes a significant amount to the performance of a candidate.

Therefore; there are various companies that are engaged in the building up of great workspaces. One such firm We work is looking to go for a big raise in this year for achieving a profitable position. The insights into this news are provided in the article.

MORE ABOUT WE WORK

We Work is a multinational commercial real estate that is engaged in setting up of workspaces. It was set up in the year 2010.They design both physical & virtual spaces for all kinds of enterprises ranging from entrepreneurs to companies. The company is serving worldwide across 120 cities.

We Work India is also the leading space as a service platform that offers workspace & enterprise solutions. The prominent reasons to prefer We Work are:

Complete Customisation

Consistent Company Culture

Flexible

The prominent types of spaces that they offer are:

Customised Build

Office Suites

Standard Private Office

All accessible offices

The partners that are in sync with company’s work domain are Chai Point, Embassy, DLF, Prestige Group. The company tried to maintain safest workspace by creating proper social distancing protocols in their designs. Currently there are leased with 5 million sq ft space in 35 locations near by NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

DETAILS ABOUT FUNDING

The company on Monday clearly said that the amount of Rs. 200 crore from equity & debt investors. Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India said that “The new capital we have raised will help us in continuing our upwards momentum and truly explore the potential of flexible workspaces in the Indian market,”

The company had an amazing record of selling 10000 desks during the quarter concerning about 7 lakh square feet office space.

Virwani said that this year was tough and we are looking forward to be bullish in the next segment in order to create flexible workspaces in the country. The growth is sustainable and the aims are clear to be profitable in the year 2021. Evolving needs would be the top most priority.

Now the needs are little bit changed. Flexibility along with safety are a viability today. Therefore the creation of work spaces is now more demanding & challenging. The firms therefore are now looking forward to be more competitive in this aspect. This funding will give them a scope to nourish more profitability in the near future.