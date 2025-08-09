Apple has just rolled out iOS 26 Public Beta 2, giving testers a closer look at what’s coming in the final release. While the developer beta has been steadily moving through its fifth major update, the public beta has seen fewer updates until now.

This new version is not a sweeping overhaul of your iPhone, but rather a collection of subtle tweaks, bug fixes, and usability improvements as Apple polishes iOS 26 ahead of its expected full release in early September.

If you’re already part of the iOS public beta program, you can download the update now:

Go to Settings → General → Software Update

Select iOS 26 Public Beta and install

If you haven’t joined the beta program yet, Apple provides an official sign-up process through its Beta Software Program website. Make sure to back up your device before installing, as beta software can be unstable.

Not a Feature Overhaul, That Came Earlier

Public Beta 2 is focused primarily on refinement, not on introducing headline-grabbing features. That job was handled by the first beta release earlier this summer, which brought major changes like the Liquid Glass interface, a complete visual refresh for iOS with transparent menus, glowing icons, and a dynamic new feel that’s unlike any previous Apple design.

With the official release likely just weeks away, Apple’s priority now is stability and polish, ensuring that all core functions work seamlessly in time for the iPhone 17 launch event.

New Camera “Classic Mode” Toggle

One of the more noticeable additions in Public Beta 2 is the Classic Mode toggle in the Camera app. This setting reverses the scroll direction when switching between camera modes, restoring the older behavior many users preferred.

For those who found the new direction in iOS 26 confusing or unintuitive, this option is a welcome quality-of-life improvement.

Mail App’s Select Button Returns to the Spotlight

In previous versions of iOS, the Select button in the Mail app was tucked away inside the three-dot menu, making it harder to find. In Public Beta 2, it’s back in a prominent position in the top-right corner.

This small change makes it easier for users to quickly select multiple messages for moving, deleting, or marking as read streamlining inbox management.

AirDrop and Fitness Plus Icon Refresh

Apple has introduced a new, flatter AirDrop icon in the Share menu. It’s a minimalist design update that aligns with the overall visual direction of iOS 26.

Inside the Fitness app, Fitness Plus now has an updated icon as well, a small touch, but one that keeps Apple’s branding and UI visuals consistent.

For those who manually swipe up to access the lock screen keypad, there’s now a subtle new animation: the number bubbles jiggle slightly as they appear.

It’s a playful visual detail, though most Face ID users won’t encounter it often unless Face ID fails or is disabled.

Smarter Wi-Fi Details in Control Center

Public Beta 2 adds a quick security indicator for Wi-Fi networks in Control Center. When you long-press the Wi-Fi icon, the list of available networks now shows a lock icon next to password-protected networks.

It’s a small but practical enhancement that helps users quickly identify secure connections without diving into settings.

Several smaller, less noticeable changes are also part of this update:

Wider Liquid Glass bar on the Home Screen dock, making the effect more visually pronounced.

Apple Card now displays a “Preauthorized Payments” label for better transaction clarity.

Predictive Siri travel detection: Siri can now anticipate when you’re about to travel and suggest options for maintaining cellular connectivity abroad.

Dynamic Island low battery warning: at 20% charge, the warning now expands across the full width of your device for better visibility.

Given that iOS 26’s full rollout is expected in early September, Public Beta 2 is likely one of the last public test versions before launch. Apple’s focus is clearly shifting toward performance stability, bug fixes, and user interface refinements rather than adding new headline features.

For users who prefer a polished, nearly-final experience without the unpredictability of early betas, Public Beta 2 may be the ideal time to jump in.

If you’re already running the iOS 26 beta, Public Beta 2 is an easy recommendation, it brings minor but useful improvements without introducing new instability.

If you haven’t tried the beta yet but are tempted, keep in mind that while iOS 26 is now quite stable, it’s still pre-release software. There’s always a small chance of app incompatibility or unexpected bugs.

iOS 26 Public Beta 2 may not revolutionize your iPhone, but it’s an important milestone on the road to the final release. With thoughtful touches like the Camera Classic Mode toggle, the Mail Select button’s prominent return, and smarter Wi-Fi security indicators, Apple is fine-tuning the experience for both new and long-time users.

When iOS 26 officially lands next month, it’s shaping up to be one of Apple’s most visually distinctive and feature-rich updates in years just with a little extra polish, thanks to these final betas.