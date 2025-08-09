Microsoft’s decision to end free security updates for Windows 10 is now the subject of a lawsuit, with accusations that the company is engaging in “forced obsolescence” to drive hardware sales and gain a stronger foothold in the generative AI market.

The legal challenge, filed by plaintiff Klein, seeks to prevent Microsoft from discontinuing support for one of its most widely used operating systems, at least until usage drops significantly.

Microsoft has announced that Windows 10 security updates will officially stop for most users in October 2025. This means millions of devices still running the OS will no longer receive essential patches to protect against malware, viruses, and other cybersecurity threats.

For customers unwilling or unable to upgrade, Microsoft will offer an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program until 2028. However, this won’t come free:

Individuals: $30 per year per device

Businesses: $61 per device in the first year

Costs will rise annually, with business fees climbing to $244 by the third year.

Critics argue that these fees penalize users who want to keep functioning devices, effectively nudging them toward buying new hardware capable of running Windows 11 or future versions.

The Lawsuit’s Core Argument: Forced Obsolescence

Klein’s complaint frames Microsoft’s move as an intentional strategy to phase out older systems prematurely in order to:

Push customers into buying new PCs. Maintain market dominance by tying newer Windows versions to cutting-edge AI features.

The lawsuit alleges that “forced obsolescence” not only harms consumers but also damages the environment, as millions of otherwise functional computers will be discarded prematurely.

A Tower of E-Waste

One striking point in the legal filing comes from a market analyst’s 2023 projection: Microsoft’s Windows 10 phase-out could lead to as many as 240 million PCs being scrapped.

The analyst offered a vivid comparison if every one of those discarded laptops were folded shut and stacked, the pile would be 600 kilometers taller than the moon.

This metaphor underscores the growing environmental concerns surrounding the tech industry’s upgrade cycles, where security support deadlines push older devices into landfills despite still being usable.

Generative AI and Market Control

A unique element of Klein’s claim is the connection between Windows 10’s end-of-life and Microsoft’s generative AI ambitions.

The argument goes like this:

Microsoft is increasingly building AI features into its software ecosystem, especially Windows 11 and beyond.

Many of these AI functions like Copilot integration require modern hardware specifications.

By cutting off Windows 10 support, Microsoft accelerates the migration to AI-ready PCs, consolidating its influence in both the OS market and the AI tools market.

If successful, Klein’s case could raise broader questions about how operating system lifecycles intersect with emerging technology adoption.

What the Plaintiff Wants

Interestingly, Klein isn’t seeking personal financial compensation. The lawsuit instead requests that a judge:

Order Microsoft to continue free Windows 10 support until the OS’s share of total Windows users drops below 10%.

Cover attorneys’ fees for pursuing the case.

This approach frames the lawsuit as a consumer protection effort rather than a personal enrichment scheme, potentially making it more compelling in the court of public opinion.

As of now, Microsoft has not issued a public comment on the lawsuit. The company’s historical stance on ending OS support has been firm, pointing to the need for customers to adopt newer, more secure, and feature-rich versions of Windows.

However, with mounting concerns about environmental impact, affordability, and accessibility, the pressure may build for Microsoft to at least reconsider aspects of its Windows 10 exit strategy.

Critics of the decision point to two major issues:

Environmental Costs — The mass disposal of millions of working PCs contributes to global e-waste problems, with toxic components leaching into soil and water. Financial Burden — Users with older devices face a choice between paying steep security fees, risking cybersecurity exposure, or purchasing entirely new systems.

For low-income households, schools, and small businesses, the costs could be prohibitive, effectively locking them out of safe computing environments.

Microsoft’s move is not unique tech giants across the industry have similar lifecycle policies. However, the scale of Windows 10’s user base makes this case significant. As of mid-2025, the OS still powers hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, meaning the ripple effects of support withdrawal will be massive.

Whether the lawsuit succeeds or not, it shines a light on the tension between innovation and sustainability, and whether companies have a duty to balance progress with the needs of their existing users.

The case could take months or even years to resolve, but its implications reach beyond Windows 10. If the court sides with Klein, it may set a precedent for how tech companies handle end-of-life policies, possibly forcing longer support windows or lower-cost security options.

For now, millions of Windows 10 users face a countdown clock. Unless Microsoft changes course, they’ll need to decide between paying for extended security, upgrading their hardware, or risking their device’s safety in an increasingly dangerous online world.