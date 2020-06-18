IoT firm Stellapps secured funding from Stride Ventures

Stride Ventures has now invested an undisclosed amount in the portfolio company Stellapps Technologies, an Internet of Things firm operating in the dairy supply chain.

This is the second investment made by the venture debt fund in Stellapps in less than a year. Previously, the fund invested in the Bangalore based dairy IoT firm in the month of December 2019.

“Despite the current COVID situation, we see Stellapps ramping up operations and would continue to support them with capital as they scale up,” Abhinav added.

Ranjith Mukundan, Co-founder and CEO, Stellapps Technologies, added,

“Our vision through our data-led interventions across the dairy supply chain is to enhance productivity, profitability, and sustainability with milk quality and traceability as the cornerstone.”

Comments

comments