Airtel acquires a strategic stake in edtech startup Lattu Kids

Bharti Airtel has now acquired a strategic stake in edtech startup Lattu Media Pvt Ltd as a part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Lattu Kids, which is a Mumbai based founded in the year 2016, is having its specialization in digital learning tools for children. Its apps are available for Android users, focuses on improving English reading, English vocabulary, and maths skills for children under the age of 10 years via entertaining fun learning animated videos and games.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said,

“At Airtel, we aspire to support the growth of the startup ecosystem through our digital platforms. And now more than ever, online education is a critical need for millions of young children who do not have access to regular classrooms. We believe that Lattu Kids can make a positive impact in the space of online education and are excited to have them in our accelerator, and partner in their growth.”

