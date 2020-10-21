Apple recently unveiled its iPhone 12 lineup. The devices come with a lot of features that users have been asking for and a change in design aesthetics too. But, one of the features that Tim Cook focused the most in their presentation was 5g. They talked about how 5g will even improve the usage of iPhones and elevate user experience. But, now reports have come out suggesting that iPhone 12 doesn’t support 5g in dual SIM mode as of now.

iPhone 12 specifications

Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. The device is powered by the A14 Bionic chip which is made on the 5nm process and thus has high efficiency and power. It also allows the phones to push heavy-duty operations through the Neural Engine and shoot videos in Dolby Vision which is recently added as a feature in the new iPhones.

On the optics front, the iPhone 12 is no slouch. It has a 12-MP wide and a 12-MP ultra-wide lens for quality photos. Apple has even finally added the night mode for all cameras on the device, including the 12-MP selfie shooter. Some other features that will elevate the user experience are Magsafe, Ceramic shield and 5g.

5g issues in dual SIM mode

A Reddit user ccthrow1 pointed out that Apple’s new phones don’t support 5g when dual sims are used. In fact, this was confirmed from a manual for retailers and carriers. If two sims are used that 5g won’t be enabled and the connection will be limited to 4g. Though this report is almost confirmed, do take it with a pinch of salt.

On the manual the answer to “Does 5g work with DUAL SIM?” read “When using two lines in DUAL SIM mode, 5g data isn’t supported in either line and will fall back to 4g LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5g-supported carrier and service plan, they’ll have 5g access.”

There is a possibility that we might see Apple push an update to fix this. But, if it’s in the manual, then that means they already knew about this and have some lame excuse ready why 5g won’t work in dual mode. I am pretty sure if they don’t fix this in iPhone 12 series then within the next two years they will be announcing 5g in dual sim mode as a feature.

