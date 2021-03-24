iPhone 13 Leak Shows Massive Upgrading Display, Watch Out, OnePlus 9 Pro

Like the OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21, the iPhone 13 display is suitable for super easy refreshments of 120 Hz. And it’s actually going to be Samsung who builds it. Here is what you should know about the upcoming iPhone 13.

The next iPhone is rumored to have LTPO panel technology, which allows the screen to automatically vary its refresh rate depending on the type of technology it is used for.

But the new Elec report goes further, claiming to have already placed orders for the new panels with a Samsung display, and a further leak has already been identified with LTPO panel tests.

A production line for earlier iPhones, such as the iPhone 12, currently exists on Samsung Display. However, the report from the Elec says that this “A3” line would now become “in the first half of 2021,” from LTPS to LTPO displays. There is currently a production objective of 70,000 substrates.

LTPO (Polycrystalline Silicon Low Temperature) displays enable mobile devices to change their recovery rate dynamically.

This results in a less power draw, as the phone would lower the rate of refresh when the user does not see the advantage. It works very well and provides a remarkably long battery life even though a phone runs at 120Hz or higher. This technology has been used on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Asus ROG Phone 5.s per month.

Apple now uses Apple Watch 6 LTPO panels, providing a refresh rate on iPad Pro of 120Hz “ProMotion.” While we still do not yet see Apple combining both technologies, earlier rumors say that they will benefit from these LTPO panels with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The BOE and LG Display also supply iPhone 13 with OLED displays, but the Elec says they would be less advanced LTPS displays – probably in the simple iPhone 13 models.

This type of OLED display also has dynamic refresh rates, but additional components are necessary that Apple may not be able to be used on the cheapest iPhones.

If not, Apple also claims that these LTPO screens are being tested right here.

Apple is now testing out Samsung Display Co. (Sdc) displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the Leaker Digital Chat Station (via Mukul Sharma on Twitter) said.

The D63x and D64x code names of these models are DCS, so watch for these names in the future if we ultimately have more leaks of iPhone 13.

Current testing news is inspiring news that this year we are going to get 120Hz iPhones. At the beginning of last year, it was speculated that this display would be provided on the iPhone 12 series, or at least the 12Pro and 12 ProMax iPhone.

However, a couple of months later the rumor lost credibility until the telephone launch eventually proved to be incorrect. The year leading up to the anticipated September debut of the iPhone 13 still begins, so rumors are motivating for the moment.

The iPhone 13 is known to get a wider display than iPhone models, which allows you to take more advantage of the display. Be still looking for a new A15 chipset, new lenses, bigger sensors, and enhanced software camera-enabled upgrades.

In September, the normal month of Apple’s iPhone launches, we will expect the iPhone 13 series to appear. Before then there are many great phones because of the launch, but if Apple makes no unfamiliar slip-ups, the iPhone 13 will probably be one of the better phones released in 2021.

Must Read: Want to Buy The New OnePlus 9 Flagship? Here Is The Procedure How You Can Pre-order OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro