Hyundai To Have Joint Clean Energy R&D With Shell

Hyundai and Shell are two major corporations to join forces focusing on clean energy. Also, the specialised R&D department with joined alliances is expected to yield highly effective solutions.

The signing was done in Korea with the idea to become a smart mobility provider along with clean energy solutions. This agreement is to work towards solving the problems of rising pollution levels and creating environment-friendly products. The millennial interest in innovative clean energy products plays a huge role in the company’s future sales.

There was a discussion on supplying energy. Developing supply stations installed for people to be able to commute through electric vehicles.

When asked about the clean energy agreement, the senior vice president of Hyundai Motor company told, “With Shell, we will be securing our competitiveness within the automotive industry, continuing our transition as a smart mobility solution provider.”

The R&D department is to focus on lubricants for electric vehicles. The special fluids used in electric vehicles are crucial to the development of cars. Alongside, they are exected work on the innovations to make it affordable and efficient. The modern solutions don’t just end with good efficiency and low-cost, but also smooth looks.

Every automobile company is preparing for the transformation. With the future in smarter ways, smarter technology, large corporations such as Hyundai have a lot at stake if they do not start now. Clean energy is a priority to sustain in the future.

The merger with another large company now gives them an upper hand while competing with rivals. As they are simultaneously focusing on both clean energy supply production and the development of vehicles, the expected release of their products is 2023.

The agreement is only unto 2026, which may or may not be extended. The extension depends on further developments in the R&D department.

Officially, the scope of being the future of clean energy supplies and electric vehicle sellers is only for Hyundai. The company is popular among Asians largely. With dealers all over the countries, it wouldn’t be difficult for distribution and other resources. Resulting in an advantage for Hyundai, unlike their rivals who do not have such access.

Hyundai and Shell collaborated prior to recent events. In 2014 during the FIA World rally championships, both companies were technical partners. Meaning, it is not difficult for these companies to work together on clean energy. The tie-up 7 years before is most likely to happen with the same best results this time too. A focus on clean energy would yield results preferable to the general public. As the existing customers are already using Hyundai’s products, they are more likes to prefer the future ones. Such deeper collaboration is to bring extra-ordinary results from their innovations sector.

Hyundai is going to be one the best in Asia in terms of both efficiency and affordability with its clean energy innovations.