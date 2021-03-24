Want to Buy The New OnePlus 9 Flagship? Here Is The Procedure How You Can Pre-order OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro

OnePlus amazed us with the 8 Pro Android flagship last year and today its successor has been unveiled by the company. The new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones build on last year’s strong basis with new cameras, refreshed Snapdragon processors, and new display technology in cooperation with Hasselblad. You can pre-order the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro if you’re looking for itching to get your hands on one.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Instilling is good for $969 and can be ordered on the OnePlus site recently. Just the 12GB RAM/256 GB pre-order model is available but costs $1069 at the time of publishing.

It is available in three colors: morning neck (a mirror-finished silver), pine green, and stellar black. It is available from the start of 2 April. For those pre-ordering a free OnePlus Buds Z pair in White will be provided.

We have already been able to review the OnePlus 9 Pro and have given it 88 scores for its awesome view, great performance, and improved main camera.

The device is running on a Snapdragon 888 chipset and includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The AMOLED LTPO display is 6.7 inches 1440×3216 and can achieve a refreshing rate of 120 Hz. In contrast to the standard OnePlus9, the 9 Pro has a “Smart 120Hz” feature, which matches the recovery rate automatically to everything you are doing so that it’s lower for photography and higher for viewing videos.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is very much shared with the standard configuration of the back camera of the device, however, its principal 48MP shooter has a bigger Sony sensor and supports optics.

The OnePlus 9 Pro also features a fourth 8MP telephoto lens with a 30x optical zoom, which is awesome to see because we missed the OnePlus 8 Pro without the telephoto camera.

The pro model also comes with Warp Charge 50 wireless, the OnePlus 9 Pro has all the new features that the standard handset has, including the Pro Gaming Mode.

Lastly, when using the company’s revised wireless recharge stand, the 9 Pro can power from 1 to 100 percent in just 43 minutes. The OnePlus 9 Pro is 5G-friendly — it’s running on T-5G Mobile’s network right now and Verizon works to put the phone in its network.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 5G begins at $729 and is currently available on the OnePlus’ website for pre-ordering. The winter sunshine (light purple), arctic sky (ferulaceum blue), and astral blue are available in three shades. This will be commonly available from April 2. For those pre-ordering a free OnePlus Buds Z pair in White will be provided.

The OnePlus 9 runs on a Snapdragon 888 CPU and is supplied with either RAM 8GB and storage 128GB, or RAM 12GB and storage 256GB. It has a 2400×1800 AMOLED 6.55-inch touchscreen that can achieve a refreshing rate of 120Hz.

The overall design of the OnePlus 9 has not changed much from last year, but the arrangement of the rear camera has shifted to the upper left corner from the center of the phone. Co-developed in conjunction with Hasselblad, the new 1/1,43″ Sony IMX689, an ultra-widespread 50MP, and a 2MP monochrome camera are included in this new OnePlus 9 camera configuration. There is also a new Hasselblad Pro mode where you can change ISO, exposure time, white balance, and several other features manually. The rear camera assembly can capture 8K 30fps when it comes to video.

Based on last year’s stellar achievement, OnePlus has added the OnePlus 9 with new game features. The new cooling system “Cool Play” enhances the heat dissipation when a play is pushing the CPU and GPU to limits. The Pro game mode is the only one that blocks applications’ reports for immersive experiences. The handset also has two Dolby Atmos supporting stereo speakers.

The OnePlus 9 does have a biometric security fingerprint sensor on the panel, but provides another alternative, Face Unlock.

The Warp Charge 65T is a quick charge technology from the company that enables the device to be powered from one to 100 percent in just 29 minutes by a 4,500 m Ah Smartphone battery.

Its wired charger and 15W Qi wireless charging are also available with the OnePlus 9. The OnePlus 9 works with the 5G sub-6 network of T-Mobile and Verizon works to completely authorize the phone to use its 5G network.

