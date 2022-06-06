iPhone 14 launch likely delayed, with a split release and definite increase in price

Reports suggest that the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 could possibly have two separate release dates rather than a single one. Owing to the lockdown in China, many crucial suppliers of the iPhone maker are expectantly not being able to meet deadlines, which is going on to delay the final launch.

The launch dates of iPhone 14 being split has surfaced for a while owing to the mentions by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)’s chief Ross Young. Specifically, Kuo had tweeted about Apple’s shipping plan for iPhone 14 models being unchanged owing to the ‘Shanghai lockdown.’

He went on to state that though under control, iPhone 14 Max is running behind. However, suppliers can catch up on the schedule if they manage to work overtime. Contrastingly, Young stated how panel shipments of iPhone 14 Max had ‘always been behind.’

Split release of the new iPhone:

Clearly, this is not the first time for an iPhone to have a split release date for a range of its models. Previously, Apple Inc had applied the strategy for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini series last year, and sales on iPhone 8 and iPhone X series in 2018.

Additionally, Kuo disputed a recent report specifying how supply issues compelled Apple to install a front-facing camera module a year earlier at a great cost. Originally, this was intended for the iPhone 15. Kuo stated how the report was not exactly ‘consistent’ with his assumptions. He pointed how it would be nearly impossible to catch up with iPhone 14’s schedule if LG innotek became its front supplier in the second quarter of 2022.

He stated how he believed that the tech giant had chosen Cowell and LG Innotek as the suppliers of front camera by the fourth quarter of 2021. Clearly, this matches with Kuo’s previous claims of iPhone 24’s production being presently ‘under control.’

The gap between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro:

Other than the split reasons, recent leaks of the iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro respectively showed rather distinct iPhone models. With iPhone 14 appearing quite similar to iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro models evidently looked it like it would get iupgrades in crucial aspects. According to these reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have starting prices of $1099 and $1199 respectively.

Expectantly, the Pro models would have the A16 chipset, with non-Pro version models set for a A15 chipset, which is offered in the present iPhone 13 models. Additionally, the iPhone 14 series is set for four devices without a mini version, indicating that all devices would have a display of over 6 inches.

Currently, mobile selling sites are putting a label price of Rs. 99,990 to iPhone 14, with a predicted release date of September 8, still referring to it as an ‘unofficial date.’