iPhone 14 saves life again, crash detection saves car crash victims from canyon

When compared to its predecessor, the new iPhone 14 doesn’t offer much upgrade but there’s one unique feature that was largely boasted and advertised a great deal by Apple- the new emergency SOS via Satellite and crash detection. Though it is considered to be a simple feature, it already proved it’s worth recently by saving a man’s life in Alaska, and many other isolated incidents after that. Now, another incident highlights how helpful the crash detection feature actually is, in case of a car accident.

The accident took place when a car lost control and moved in an uncontrolled way on the mountainside, falling about 300 feet into a remote canyon, the MacRumors report added. The Apple iPhone 14 inside the car detected the crash and sent the information to rescuers through the Emergency SOS feature via satellite in the absence of a cellular connection.

Commenting on the incident, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department tweeted: “They received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single-vehicle accident.”

The officials involved responsible for the rescue operation confirmed that Apple’s Emergency satellite service helped in saving lives. The search and rescue team stated that information about “an accurate latitude and longitude for the victims” was given by Apple’s call centre.