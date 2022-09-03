iPhone 14 : What To Expect

The excitement that bubbles inside tech geeks right before the launch of a much-anticipated product is unmatched. At the moment, tech enthusiasts and staunch followers of Apple are quite excited about the new iPhone 14 which is all set to make its entry on the 7th of September. Ever since the news started doing the rounds of the probable launch of the iPhone 14, speculations and calculations were already in the air. Will Apple surprise its users with some new and exciting features or will it just be another facile launch? The wait is almost over and we already have some idea about what to expect with the new iPhone 14. Read along to know more.

What To Expect

Apple is gearing up for its iPhone 14 launch program which will be held in person through a live stream so that everyone can watch. The primary focus of the event will be on the new iPhones, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, and perhaps the new Airpods Pro as well as the new iPad lineup. Despite the long list, it is expected that the iPhone 14 series will be the showstopper. Here is what to expect.

No Processor Upgrade?

Looks like the new iPhone 14 will have to make do with the same A15 Bionic processor although there is a possibility that it might be clocked faster. It is speculated that perhaps Apple is saving up the A16 Bionic for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max series.

A ‘Notch’ Higher?

The Apple iPhone Series’ notch has been a very controversial subject and a cause of displeasure for a good majority of iPhone users. Looks like this time Apple is up with a solution for the problem. Chances are the notch will vanish from the iPhone 14 Pro series. It is expected that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a relatively smaller cutout in the display. However, the prominent notch will stay for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

A 48MP Camera?

Well, a better camera is always a welcome change, and it looks like the iPhone 14 series is gonna ace that goal thereby cementing the gap between the Pro and non-Pro lineup. A 48MP main camera is indeed something to look forward to.

Max In, ‘mini Out

Success comes to those who are ready to try different and new things. And it is a known fact that Apple never shies away from trying out different things. The speculations state that the tech giant might add two ‘Max’ options. While this is good news, the bitter edge is added by the fact that there will be no iPhone ‘mini’ around this time, and fans aren’t very pleased.