Why is ‘Boycott CNN’ trending on Twitter

Political correctness is a matter of utmost importance and has to be dealt with great perspicacity. Because a simple mistake can mean a massive backlash. CNN is facing such a backlash after the democrats had a major online meltdown after the statements made by hosts Brianna Keilar and Jeff Zeleny. Apparently, the CNN hosts weren’t very pleased about the commander-in-chief using Marines to back him during the speech. According to Keilar, the whole act goes against white-house traditions since the military is supposed to remain apolitical. The statement received immense backlash on Twitter with several prominent names on the list of those who started chiming ‘Boycott CNN.’ Read along to know more.

The What And Why

President Joe Biden is not new to controversies. And this time around the controversy was sparked by a speech. There is nothing unusual about a President delivering a speech. What piqued the interest of critics was the background where two Marines in uniform were posted. According to Keiler, this goes against the rule that the military should remain apolitical. Keiler’s opinion resulted in a massive breakdown of democrats who called out the hosts for the seemingly corrupted statement which according to them is an indication of the probable puppet strings at work behind. Soon enough Twitter was filled with “Boycott CNN.” Some even went to the extent of saying that Brianna Keilar has “sold her soul.” The statements even sparked opinions that CNN was opposed to Biden and in support of fascism.

Despite the immense backlash that flooded Twitter, Keilar was not ready to step down or take back her comments. Instead, she tweeted that “It is possible to agree with everything Biden said and still disagree with using Marines as a backdrop for a political speech.” What do you think about these statements and the resultant backlash? Is there a black and white area or are we treading grey lines? Let us flip through a couple of tweets and responses to get a better picture of the issue at hand.

 

