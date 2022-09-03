Why is ‘Boycott CNN’ trending on Twitter

Political correctness is a matter of utmost importance and has to be dealt with great perspicacity. Because a simple mistake can mean a massive backlash. CNN is facing such a backlash after the democrats had a major online meltdown after the statements made by hosts Brianna Keilar and Jeff Zeleny. Apparently, the CNN hosts weren’t very pleased about the commander-in-chief using Marines to back him during the speech. According to Keilar, the whole act goes against white-house traditions since the military is supposed to remain apolitical. The statement received immense backlash on Twitter with several prominent names on the list of those who started chiming ‘Boycott CNN.’ Read along to know more.

The What And Why

President Joe Biden is not new to controversies. And this time around the controversy was sparked by a speech. There is nothing unusual about a President delivering a speech. What piqued the interest of critics was the background where two Marines in uniform were posted. According to Keiler, this goes against the rule that the military should remain apolitical. Keiler’s opinion resulted in a massive breakdown of democrats who called out the hosts for the seemingly corrupted statement which according to them is an indication of the probable puppet strings at work behind. Soon enough Twitter was filled with “Boycott CNN.” Some even went to the extent of saying that Brianna Keilar has “sold her soul.” The statements even sparked opinions that CNN was opposed to Biden and in support of fascism.

Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022

Despite the immense backlash that flooded Twitter, Keilar was not ready to step down or take back her comments. Instead, she tweeted that “It is possible to agree with everything Biden said and still disagree with using Marines as a backdrop for a political speech.” What do you think about these statements and the resultant backlash? Is there a black and white area or are we treading grey lines? Let us flip through a couple of tweets and responses to get a better picture of the issue at hand.

Dan Rather Questions CNN Amid Day of Backlash, Departure #BoycottCNN https://t.co/oQzvkNCzIY — Andrew Lorimer (@remirol1956) September 3, 2022

CNN’s John Hardwood said Biden’s warning calling MAGA a “threat to Democracy” was “true” & that the Republican Party is led by a “dishonest demagogue: Donald Trump.” Then, John Hardwood quit the network. Another honest journalist driven out by MAGA. CNN is dead. #BoycottCNN. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) September 2, 2022

Once again, I would like CNN & MSNBC to arrange a swap: Jim Acosta for Chuck Todd & Andrea Mitchell #BoycottCNN https://t.co/U68qFfKKup — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 2, 2022

What is going on at CNN? It’s a serious question. There is a lot of speculation on directives and motives. What’s really going on? And is it being noticed by the audience? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 2, 2022

I decided to #BoycottCNN as soon as the network began its shift to the right. It was a tough decision, since I’ve been a devout @CNN viewer since I was in my 20s. If I wanted to watch right-wing propaganda, I’d watch Fox. So for now, it’s ONLY @MSNBC for me. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 29, 2022

Treat #CNN like #Tesla. Let’s hit them right in the MF’ing wallet. Punish their shareholders for choosing a CEO who was brought in to betray America for Trump. #BoycottCNN https://t.co/nGebYJcYWM — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 3, 2022

I am a veteran and I consider President Biden's speech to be patriotic. Republicans declared war against us on Janurary 6th, and they continue to attack what America stands for. They defend a criminal who stolen classified documents, they act like America's enemy. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 2, 2022

But you didn't have a problem with this. So what IS your problem then?https://t.co/ovQ2Ck7pEd — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) September 2, 2022

Thanks for the reminder of why I stopped watching you. I used to be one of your biggest fans. Now, I just SMDH.

Truly sad. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 2, 2022