iPhone Touch Screen Not Working, How to Fix?

The iPhone screen not responding to touch is one of the little tricky issues for iPhone users. Read this article carefully if you are also interested in fixing the iPhone screen not working issue.

Why My iPhone Touch Screen Not Working?

The first thing we need to do is figure out why the iPhone screen is not responding to touch. Many reasons may result in, for example, dirt and grime; lower storage on iPhone; iPhone broken, etc. If you don’t want to make your iPhone touch screen not work, you should remember to make your iPhone clear and clean, always free up your iPhone, and avoid breaking your iPhone too often.

How to Fix iPhone Touch Screen Not Working?

But how to fix your iPhone if the touch screen is not responding or not working? There is no need to worry about it if you find your iPhone screen is not responding to touch. Here are three fast and easy recovery methods:

Method 1: Force Restart Your iPhone

If your iPhone touch screen is not working, it is common for iPhone users to force to restart their iPhone. There is no doubt that you couldn’t turn it off and turn it on again in the usual way, what you need to do is force restart by pressing the Power button and Volume buttons. To force the iPhone to restart, here’s how:

For iPhone 8 or later: quick press and release the Volume up button, then quickly press and release Volume down button, and hold the Side button until the apple loge appears.

For iPhone 7 or 7 plus: press and hold the Volume down and the Side button at the same time until the apple logo appears.

For iPhone 6 s or earlier: press and hold the Home and Side button until the apple logo appears and release the buttons.

Method 2: via iSunshare iOS Repair Genius

If the iPhone screen is not responding or not working, you may turn to iSunshare iOS Repair Genius for help. It is a powerful iPhone repair software that can help you repair your iPhone safely and quickly. The following simple steps will show you how to fix the iPhone touch screen not working via iSunshare iOS Repair Genius.

Step 1: Fix the Device in Standard Mode

You need to first download and install iSunshare iOS Repair Genius on your PC, then open it. After that, you will see two options on the main interface. If you don’t want to lose any data, click Standard Mode to start fixing the touchscreen not working issue. Make sure your iPhone is connected to the PC. If your device is not recognized, all you need to do is put your device into DFU mode or recovery mode by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 2: Download the Firmware Package

After the device is automatically recognized, the firmware package will appear. Download it, and wait for verification.

Step 3: Start the Repairing Process

After the firmware package is completely downloaded and verified, you can now start repairing your device. After a while, a successful repair dialog box will pop up.

Note: If the Standard Mode still no solve the iPhone screen not working issue, you could continue to choose Advance Mode to fix it. However, the Advance Mode will erase all your data and settings on your iPhone.

Pros:

User-friendly interface, easy to use, and 100% safe clean

Solve various problems with no data lose

Compatible with all iOS versions and devices (iOS 15 included)

Has good value for money

Cons:

All data will be erased in Advances Mode after repairing.

Method 3: Using iTunes

Step 1: Download and install the latest version of iTunes on your computer, and run it.

Step 2: Put your iPhone into DFU mode or Recovery mode, and connect your iPhone to the PC.

Step 3: In the iTunes window, click on the “iPhone device” icon in the upper left corner, then click on Summary on the left pane. After that, click on Restore iPhone.

Note: Find My must be turn off before the iPhone can be restored. It is worth mentioning that restore your iPhone using iTunes will also erase all your data.

Conclusion :

That’s what the guide is all about why and how to fix the iPhone screen not working. You can force to restart your iPhone, or try to use a third-party iPhone recovery tool, for example, iSunshare iOS Repair Genius, or you can put your device into DFU mode and use iTunes to restore it. If the above method still does not work, you can contact Apple’s customer support team for an answer.