iPhone X with USB-C port sold for ₹64 lakh at eBay auction

iPhone customers have long desired a USB-Type C connector on their smartphones, but Apple has been hesitant to install one. The business has persisted with the proprietary Lightning port and is likely to do so in the future. However, Ken Pilloner, a Swiss robotics student, completed what Apple had failed to do for many years. In an iPhone X, he swapped out the Lightning port with a USB Type-C port and sold it on eBay.

Ken Pilloner, a Swiss robotics student, was undoubtedly one of the many iPhone owners who desired for a USB charging connector instead of the Lightning port that Apple devices come with. Because most devices already have USB Type C ports, customers would be able to carry just one charger for all of their gadgets if Apple followed suit. When Apple refused to satisfy Pilloner’s requests, he took matters into his own hands. He replaced the Lightning port on an iPhone X with a USB Type-C port.

The iPhone X has a USB Type-C connection that may be used to charge and transfer data. Pilloner earned a winning price of $86,001 (approximately Rs 64 lakh) for the customised iPhone X, which was auctioned off on eBay.

In a blog post, Pilloner explained why he desired an iPhone with USB Type-C, “The motivations behind the project are simple. I just want an iPhone with USB Type-C on it. Why? Because everything I own has USB Type-C so it would be pretty neat to convert an iPhone too. Have one charger and one cable to charge everything.”

Pilloner also showed off a fully functional iPhone X with a USB-C port in a video.

For Pillioner, getting close to Rs 64 lakh for a gadget that was released in 2017 was a win-win situation. When it was first released, the iPhone X had its own charm, but it would now be deemed a dinosaur. People, on the other hand, don’t appear to care about the device’s newness; they simply want an iPhone with USB-C, so they don’t have to carry several chargers for different gadgets.

The iPhone X was the first iPhone to be released without a Touch ID button. The gadget was powered by an A11 Bionic chipset and had a 5.8-inch display. The smartphone had twin 12-megapixel cameras on the back.