iQoo 9T Hands on video leaked online teasing two new models

Vivo iQoo’s 9T is the upcoming new flagship by Vivo. There have been more such leaks and rumors floating around about the upcoming flagship on the web. Here we will be covering more such details about the upcoming flagship.

iQoo 9T leaks and rumors

IQoo 9T’s first leak was seen on Amazon. A new leaked design for the flagship was leaked and showcased via a YouTube video. The smartphone was first leaked by the popular technology Youtuber Tech Burner who gave the user with the first ever exclusive look at the gaming flagship.

In the video, users get a glimpse of the design (port details) and items you will get within the box. And even you get the details about the accessories you will get after purchasing the smartphone.

Although the retail box of the iQoo 9T smartphone will be having several items or phone accessories including a protection case, 120W faster-charging adapter, USB Type-C to 3.5MM converter adapter, e-Sim ejector tool and a few documents. The design also for the smartphone has been leaked as well.

Within the video, it was leaked that the entire iQoo 9T lineup will include two different models. One of the models includes a different tone of design where you the mixture of two different tones of colored lines which heavily taken from the BMW Motorsport and then as the second model you get the option of a solid black color, this for the people who are just looking for basic color options and are not interested with any such fancy color.

Talking more about the design language, on the back side you get a bigger camera bump which has trio camera alignment. On the sides, you get a metal casing and then on the back you get a premium finish as well. Taking more the design, on the right side you will get a power button option and volume control buttons too and, in the bottom, there will be a primary speaker and Type-C port, and a SIM ejection tray as well.

Leaks on Amazon

Besides the YouTube video, the smartphone was also tipped on Amazon too. On Amazon, several many photos of the smartphone were leaked online. However, the pictures don’t give any such hints about the features inside the smartphone but yes as we go with the latest leaks and rumors the smartphone does feature a premium design.

There are a few leaks about the features which say that it will be featuring a very massive 6.78-inch AMOLED screen supporting the 120HZ fast refresh rate!

However, the battery capacity is not been leaked but there are speculations claiming that it will be supporting 120W fast charging. The smartphone will get power from the flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1.