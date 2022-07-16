How many solar panels are needed to power a house?

Electricity is an unavoidable part of our lives. However, in a world that is pushing the resources to their limits, switching to more sustainable options might be the wiser choice. Because although you live in the present, a future awaits which is in need of our prudence. Solar energy is gradually becoming a major player as a sustainable source of energy. Also, the fact that it comes at a lesser cost is a major highlight. Hence, if you are looking for a source of electricity that is sustainable and cost-effective, solar energy has got you covered. The next question is the number of solar panels required to power a house. And here is your answer. Read along to know more.

How Many Solar Panels To Power A House

One solar panel is 320 watts. Hence, 26-30 solar panels will be necessary for a house with electricity consumption of 1000 kWh per month. For a more accurate and precise figure, all you have to do is divide the monthly average power consumption of your house by 120. This gives you a precise figure of the total kilowatts of solar panels required.

The next step is to discern the number of solar panels needed in your house. For this divide the figure of kilowatt obtained in the previous calculation by the wattage of a single solar panel that you plan to use. Generally speaking, a good majority of solar panels have an average wattage that goes above 300 watts.

In addition to this, you must have a clear idea about the average monthly power consumption of your house, and average monthly solar power generation. These are pre-requisites to calculate the number of solar panels required in your house. To figure out the former, just delve into your electricity bill which will have detailed information about your power consumption per month. To calculate the average, just divide the total by twelve. As simple as that.

To sum up, in order to calculate the number of solar panels required,

Keep your average monthly power consumption handy Divide the above-stated figure by the average monthly solar power generation. This gives you the solar power requirement in kilowatts. Finally, divide the figure in watts by the wattage of one solar panel.

While installing solar panels in your house, it is important to keep in mind that installing it the right way is as important as the quality and standard.