Jane Street, the globally renowned quantitative trading firm, is facing mounting regulatory pressure in India as the Income Tax Department accelerates its probe into the firm’s operations. A source familiar with the investigation told Moneycontrol that Jane Street is allegedly not cooperating with tax authorities, triggering concerns over compliance and transparency.

The revelations come in the wake of the ongoing tax investigation and earlier regulatory action by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), which had briefly barred the firm from trading in Indian markets.

Credits: Times Now

“Servers Abroad, Staff Unhelpful”

According to the source, who requested anonymity, the core of the Income Tax Department’s concern lies in Jane Street’s lack of domestic accountability.

“Their servers are located outside India and access is being blocked. The books of accounts are also maintained outside the country, despite the requirement under Indian company law to maintain them in India,” the source said.

Moreover, the source alleged that the firm’s minimal on-ground staff in India have not been cooperative during the survey. This lack of collaboration has reportedly stalled the department’s ability to trace the firm’s complete transaction trail.

“It’s premature at this stage. Once the Income Tax Department gets all transaction data, books of account and understands their control and management strategy, a clearer picture will emerge,” the source added.

Survey at Nuvama’s Mumbai Office

The development comes a day after the Income Tax Department conducted a survey at the Mumbai office of Nuvama Wealth Management, a domestic trading partner of Jane Street. The survey was carried out under Section 133A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, which empowers tax authorities to collect information without seizing assets.

Nuvama Wealth, in a regulatory filing, confirmed the action and assured investors of its cooperation:

“The Company is extending full cooperation with the authorities and sharing requisite information… The survey is yet to be concluded. The Company continues to operate business as usual.”

Despite the firm’s calm public posture, the survey underscores the wider scrutiny being placed on entities connected to Jane Street’s Indian operations.

The SEBI Clash: From Trading Ban to ₹4,843 Crore Escrow

This latest tax probe follows a major regulatory blow in early July when SEBI barred Jane Street from trading in Indian markets. The market regulator accused the hedge fund of manipulating Indian stock indices through its derivatives positions, alleging unfair trading advantages and disruption of market stability.

In a strategic move, Jane Street deposited ₹4,843 crore in an escrow account — an amount SEBI described as “unlawful gains.” While this allowed the firm to temporarily resume trading, it did so while contesting SEBI’s claims and asserting that the trades were “standard arbitrage transactions.”

The trading ban was lifted shortly thereafter, but the questions around compliance and regulatory adherence continue to grow.

Mounting Pressure and Uncertain Road Ahead

With both SEBI and the Income Tax Department now having taken action against Jane Street, the focus shifts to the firm’s internal governance and global operating model. Critics argue that firms operating at such scale must ensure complete legal and financial transparency, especially in jurisdictions like India where regulations mandate local data and account storage.

Whether Jane Street will open up its offshore data and fully cooperate remains uncertain. The outcome of the ongoing probe could set a precedent for how Indian regulators handle powerful foreign institutional players going forward.

Credits: Moneycontrol

Final Thoughts: A Test Case in Regulatory Assertiveness

This case may well become a litmus test for India’s regulatory might in dealing with global financial giants. If the authorities succeed in compelling compliance from Jane Street, it could usher in tighter scrutiny for all foreign hedge funds operating in Indian markets — and potentially change how cross-border data and financial control are treated under Indian law.

For now, Jane Street’s India chapter remains under a cloud, with regulators tightening the noose and the firm holding its ground.