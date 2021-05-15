Is Bethesda’s Starfield Exclusive To Xbox And PC

Microsoft acquired Bethesda Softworks, the creators of popular games like Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and the upcoming Starfield, but it seems that some game industry commentators have been wondering whether Microsoft will seriously make their upcoming game “Starfield” available on Xbox and PC versions.

The last line seems to confirm that Microsoft is actually planning to play Bethesda’s game exclusively for Xbox and PC. Microsoft has not confirmed that Starfield will be an exclusive Xbox, but the release on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 would potentially make Microsoft more money.

Will it is an Xbox exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X or will it skip the PlayStation altogether and become exclusive to Xbox One and PS5?

Meanwhile, some sources say the company plans to bring upcoming Bethesda titles like Starfield to PC with Game Pass while managing versions on other consoles on a case-by-case basis. It seems likely that future Bethesda games will be developed with a Microsoft approach – the first approach, with Microsoft declaring that PC and Xbox are “the best place to experience them.”

it is clear that Bethesda Starfield and Elder Scrolls VI may not be available at the time of the launch of the PS5, taking all of the above into account. However, future titles are expected to appear on Xbox One and PS4 once they are ready. If this new leak has any credence, then, although it is an Xbox and a PC, it will come on both PS3 and PlayStation 4.

In the future, Microsoft also plans to create new titles that are exclusive to Xbox and PC gamers and will incorporate them into the Xbox Game Pass for the next few years. These include Bethesda’s upcoming games coming to the Microsoft Store and Xbox Games Pass, such as the highly anticipated new space epic Starfield. Bethesda games that will be added to Microsoft’s new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the coming months, and future versions that will be added to Game Pass. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Skyrim 2, and Skyrim 3 Will be at least on the Game Pass of the Xbox, as well as on a number of other games.

Microsoft and Bethesda have not said a word about Starfield coming to the PS4 or PS5, and although they have not yet confirmed anything, chances are that their Triple-A titles will continue to be available on PlayStation Switch and PC. I can’t sit here and say Bethesda’s games are exclusive, even though we all know that’s not true. It seems naïve to bet on future Bethesda titles like Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 3, which are anything but exclusive to Microsoft’s platforms, but I’m willing to give hope to players on other platforms like Xbox and PC.

That’s why I still think Starfield will be released exclusively for the Xbox console when it comes out. So I think we can assume that the game will be released exclusively for Xbox and PC at some point in the future, unless Sony has some sort of secret agreement with Bethesda to release it on PS4 and PS5.