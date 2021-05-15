Apple May Launch AirPods 3 & Apple Music Hi-Fi Tier On 18th Of May

As Google prepares to unleash Android 12, the Pixel 5a, and more at Google I/O 2021 on Will 18, Apple may try to derail its plans. According to reports, Apple will unveil the AirPods 3 in a low-key manner on May 18th. Along with its new TWS earbuds, Apple can also launch a Hi-Fi rate for Apple Music.

AirPods 3 – What Are The Rumours For Its Launch

According to YouTuber Luke Miani (via AppleTrack), Apple will post an official press release announcing the third-generation AirPods. This launch would not have any electronics.

And, well, it is possible because Apple has done so in the past. Just a blog post was used to announce the AirPods Pro, iPad Pro 2021, and other new products.

What’s fresh in the third-generation AirPods, you may be wondering? According to rumors, the AirPods 3 will have a style similar to the AirPods Pro. This does not, however, imply that Apple will provide silicon tips for the forthcoming earbuds. It should simply trim the stem and replace the outer case before calling it a day.

Apple Music Hi-Fi Lossless Audio Tier

In addition to AirPods 3, Apple is expected to follow Spotify’s lead and launch an Apple Music Hi-Fi music tier. The introduction seems to be on the horizon, as references to the Hi-Fi lossless audio rate have been discovered in the Apple Music beta app for Android.

The Apple Music APK teardown, discovered by 9to5Google, provides information about this upcoming high-quality audio tier. “Lossless audio recordings retain every aspect of the original file,” the company says of the Hi-Fi tier. Turning this on would result in a large increase in data usage.”

It then goes on to say how many songs of a certain audio quality you can download in order to fill 10GB of storage on your laptop. And here is how it works:

3000 high-resolution tracks

1000 tracks in lossless format

200 tracks in high-resolution lossless format

The app’s source code also has a rundown of how much data you’ll need when listening to music on, say, your new AirPods 3.

“Lossless streaming will use a lot of bandwidth. With high efficiency, a 3-minute song would be approximately: – 1.5 MB According to the study, “- 6 MB with high resolution at 256 kbps- 36 MB with lossless at 24-bit/48 kHz- 145 MB with hi-res lossless at 24-bit/192 kHz”

So, on May 18, Apple’s website and Newsroom may be updated to announce the AirPods 3 and Apple Music Hi-Fi tier. Keep your eyes open for more details and keep tuned.

